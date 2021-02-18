Beautiful Embroidery Captures Stunning Star Trails With Shimmering Beads

Nature is a constant source of inspiration for many artists, and Russian creative Ksenia Zimenko is no exception. She captures the beauty of mountains, waterfalls, trees, and sunsets with bead embroidery designs that shimmer when the light hits them.

Depending on the size of the design and the amount of detail she wants to achieve, Zimenko can spend several weeks on one piece. The talented textile artist begins by choosing a colored felt fabric as a base. She then uses thread in a variety of hues to stitch her landscape scenes, before finishing the design by adding colorful glass beads. “This technique, to my mind, is perfect for such landscapes,” Zimenko tells My Modern Met. “It gives an opportunity to play with textures and create a volumetric structure.”

Zimenko chooses to add her iridescent, 3D embellishments where they will make the most impact. “I love northern nature, like forests and Northern Lights,” she says. “This technique is perfect for trees, snow drifts, and leaves.” She adds, “And using beads to fill in the sky creates this wonderful glow that resemble Aurora lights and really brings the landscape to life.”

Check out Zimenko’s beautiful beaded embroidery below and find more from her portfolio on Etsy.

Artist Ksenia Zimenko creates beaded embroidery designs that capture the beauty of nature.

By filling the sky with colored beads, the talented artist creates the appearance of shimmering star trails.

Some pieces even capture the dazzling Northern Lights.

Ksenia Zimenko: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ksenia Zimenko.

