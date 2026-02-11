Home / Inspiring / Good News

Buddhist Monks End 2,300-Mile Walk for Peace in Washington, D.C.

By Emma Taggart on February 11, 2026

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Walk for Peace (@walkforpeace.usa)

On Tuesday, February 10, a group of 19 Buddhist monks arrived in Washington, D.C., marking the end of their remarkable 2,300-mile Walk for Peace. The 15-week (108-day) journey began in Texas in late October, and the humble pilgrimage soon drew growing crowds along the way. Supporters gathered across the southeastern states to cheer them on as they continued step by step, accompanied the entire way by their rescue dog, Aloka.

The group of 19 monks gathered from Theravada Buddhist monasteries around the world. They set out with a simple, collective goal to advocate for peace. As word got out and the movement grew, the small group came to embody a powerful symbol of hope in an increasingly divided world. Along the way, they were welcomed by supporters who greeted them with respectful bows, handshakes, kind words, and flowers.

“From the depths of our hearts, we offer our profound gratitude to everyone who has welcomed and supported us with such warmth,” the monks wrote on Instagram. “This journey is nourished by each and every one of you. Your love, your presence, your kindness—this is what sustains us, inspires us, and reminds us why we walk.”

By the time they made it to D.C., the monks were greeted by nearly 3,500 spectators and more than 100 other Buddhist monks and nuns. They were also surrounded by dozens of faith leaders from various traditions, including Washington Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde, who helped organize the interfaith gathering. An additional 20,000 viewers tuned in to Tuesday’s online livestream, drawing in people from around the world, from Jamaica and Germany to Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, the group’s leader was deeply moved by the collective call for peace. “This is the moment I will remember for the rest of my life,” he said. “And I hope you do the same.”

The incredible historic moment just goes to show how connected humanity really is, regardless of faith or political belief. Kristin Williams, 42, brought her two children, ages 8 and 10, to view the procession outside the Washington National Cathedral. “I wanted them to not just witness history but witness the power of coming together,” she said. “The movement they’ve been building for the past couple of months has been really powerful to watch grow.”

Today, on Feb. 11, the monks will walk through Capitol Hill before holding a closing ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial. After a stop at Maryland’s Capitol, they’ll travel by bus back to Texas, arriving in downtown Fort Worth early Saturday. From there, they’ll complete their journey on foot, walking the final 6 miles to Fort Worth temple where it all began.

Follow Walk for Peace on Instagram for more updates.

On Tuesday, February 10, a group of 19 Buddhist monks arrived in Washington, D.C., marking the end of their remarkable 2,300-mile Walk for Peace.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Walk for Peace (@walkforpeace.usa)

The monks were greeted by nearly 3,500 spectators, more than 100 other Buddhist monks and nuns, and dozens of faith leaders from various traditions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Walk for Peace (@walkforpeace.usa)

The incredible historic moment just goes to show how connected humanity really is, regardless of faith or political belief.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Walk for Peace (@walkforpeace.usa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Walk for Peace (@walkforpeace.usa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Walk for Peace (@walkforpeace.usa)

Walk for Peace: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles:

Former Model Becomes Monk After Living “A Very Unhealthy Lifestyle”

Buddhist Monk Rescues 8,000 Stray Dogs in China and Finds Them New Homes

Intimate Portraits of Tibetan Refugees Offer a Glimpse Into Resilience, Peace, and Compassion [Interview]

New Study Suggests Alzheimer’s Disease Could Be Slowed by Walking 5,000 Steps a Day

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Olympic Polish Team Brought a Smiling Pierogi Plushie With Them and Fans Love the Mini Mascot
Bill Nye the Science Guy To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Children’s and Family Emmys
Kauai Animal Shelter Lets You Take Their Dogs on a Field Trip in Paradise
Stingless Bees Have Become the First Insects To Gain Legal Rights
Friends Carry Their Buddy on Their Backs To Help Him See the World
Leaders of Japan and South Korea Got Together To Jam Out in K-Pop Drum Duet

More on My Modern Met

Heartwarming Story of a Dog Who Spent 95 Day in a Shelter and the Boy Who Rescued Him
Mexico City, Home to the World’s Largest Bullring, Bans Violence in Bullfighting To Protect Animals
Finnish Children Are Learning How To Spot AI-Generated Content From the Age of Three
Travel Host Rick Steves Saves Seattle-Area Hygiene Center in Amazing “Gift to My Homeless Neighbors”
185 Countries Agree To Protect 70 Species of Endangered Sharks and Rays
Actor Dick Van Dyke Turns 100 and Shares His Secret to Living a Long and Healthy Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.