Buddhist Monks End 2,300-Mile Walk for Peace in Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday, February 10, a group of 19 Buddhist monks arrived in Washington, D.C., marking the end of their remarkable 2,300-mile Walk for Peace. The 15-week (108-day) journey began in Texas in late October, and the humble pilgrimage soon drew growing crowds along the way. Supporters gathered across the southeastern states to cheer them on as they continued step by step, accompanied the entire way by their rescue dog, Aloka.

The group of 19 monks gathered from Theravada Buddhist monasteries around the world. They set out with a simple, collective goal to advocate for peace. As word got out and the movement grew, the small group came to embody a powerful symbol of hope in an increasingly divided world. Along the way, they were welcomed by supporters who greeted them with respectful bows, handshakes, kind words, and flowers.

“From the depths of our hearts, we offer our profound gratitude to everyone who has welcomed and supported us with such warmth,” the monks wrote on Instagram. “This journey is nourished by each and every one of you. Your love, your presence, your kindness—this is what sustains us, inspires us, and reminds us why we walk.”

By the time they made it to D.C., the monks were greeted by nearly 3,500 spectators and more than 100 other Buddhist monks and nuns. They were also surrounded by dozens of faith leaders from various traditions, including Washington Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde, who helped organize the interfaith gathering. An additional 20,000 viewers tuned in to Tuesday’s online livestream, drawing in people from around the world, from Jamaica and Germany to Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara, the group’s leader was deeply moved by the collective call for peace. “This is the moment I will remember for the rest of my life,” he said. “And I hope you do the same.”

The incredible historic moment just goes to show how connected humanity really is, regardless of faith or political belief. Kristin Williams, 42, brought her two children, ages 8 and 10, to view the procession outside the Washington National Cathedral. “I wanted them to not just witness history but witness the power of coming together,” she said. “The movement they’ve been building for the past couple of months has been really powerful to watch grow.”

Today, on Feb. 11, the monks will walk through Capitol Hill before holding a closing ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial. After a stop at Maryland’s Capitol, they’ll travel by bus back to Texas, arriving in downtown Fort Worth early Saturday. From there, they’ll complete their journey on foot, walking the final 6 miles to Fort Worth temple where it all began.

