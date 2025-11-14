Shepard Fairey Exhibition of 400+ Prints Celebrates the Power Found Through Printmaking

Street artist and activist Shepard Fairey is a prolific creator. This has been possible, in part, thanks to printmaking. Using screenprinting and stenciling, Fairey has permeated the streets and culture at large with his iconic OBEY Giant and imagery that deeply considers issues of power, control, and propaganda. Now, an expansive exhibition at Beyond the Streets in Los Angeles is showcasing his devotion to printmaking and how the artistic process is in conversation with his visual language. Titled Shepard Fairey: Out of Print, the show brings together more than 400 original screenprints alongside Fairey’s mixed-media pieces that combine paper, ink, and stencils.

Screenprinting (and printmaking in general) allows for mass communication. When you can easily create multiples of the same design, you spread your message beyond your studio. “I’m a product of the era of mass production, and the mass culture printing has created,” explains Fairey. “I can’t imagine my art practice without the influence of, and the use of, printing.”

The printing press changed the world, making it possible to reproduce newspapers and books—something revolutionary when Johannes Gutenberg refined the invention in the 15th century. Items previously out of reach for the everyday person were made accessible. This fact has certainly affected Fairey.

“Some of my biggest art influences were not paintings but printed things like posters, album covers, skateboard graphics, punk flyers, and t‑shirt designs,” he shares. “Printing is a cornerstone of my art practice and philosophy. The printing press began the democratization of art, and I have used printed posters to spread my artwork and messages in public spaces as well as keep my art affordable by printing multiples.”

Out of Print displays three and a half decades of Fairey’s printed work. Included are “guerrilla placements” and posters pulled by hand, as well as more polished studio editions. Taken together, the oeuvre highlights how effectively Fairey uses symbolism and language to provoke dialogue and create lasting cultural memories.

The show is also a love letter to print. “Some people say digital media has ended print, but the provocative, tactile experience of a print on a wall or in the wild—can’t be replaced,” Fairey says. “Printing still matters!”

Shepard Fairey: Out of Print will be on view from November 15, 2025, through January 11, 2026, at Beyond the Streets.

An expansive exhibition at Beyond the Streets in Los Angeles showcases Shepard Fairey ’ s devotion to printmaking and how the artistic process is in conversation with his visual language.

Titled Shepard Fairey: Out of Print, the show brings together more than 400 original screenprints alongside Fairey’s mixed-media pieces that combine paper, ink, and stencils.

“Some people say digital media has ended print, but the provocative, tactile experience of a print on a wall or in the wild—can’t be replaced,” Fairey says. “Printing still matters!”

Exhibition Information :

Shepard Fairey

Shepard Fairey: Out of Print

November 15, 2025–January 11, 2026

Beyond the Streets

434 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, U.S.A

Shepard Fairey: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Beyond the Streets.