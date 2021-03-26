10 Quick and Easy Spring Crafts for the Whole Family To Get Creative

Spring is here, and what better way to brush away the winter cobwebs than with some fresh new projects. Crafting during this time of year is always fun. After all, you've got warm weather and fresh blooms as inspiration!

Need some help to start making? These quick and easy crafts can be done in minutes. They're fun for the whole family and will be sure to ignite your creativity. One of our favorite crafts is great for green thumbs. If you want to cultivate some new flowers or herbs for your favorite cocktail, try making some adorable watermelon pots. Or if you're ready to redecorate after spring cleaning, try a tie-dye lampshade that will cast a neon glow.

No matter what you choose, these quick crafts will have a big impact. So scroll down and get ready to have some fun!

These fun and easy crafts to get your creative juices flowing.

No-Sew Sock Bunnies

Greet the season with these charming no-sew sock bunnies that up-cycle your mysterious lone hosiery. Everything you need is already in your kitchen, junk drawer, or laundry room. Follow these instructions from Feeling Nifty to create your own Peter Rabbit centerpieces. The kids can help make the critters, but be aware of choking hazards—these are for display, not for cuddles.

Rock Painting

There are lots of ways to decorate rocks from your garden or beach. They make cute paperweights or you can stick them right back into the garden from whence they came.

Learn how to use paint pouring to create stunning galaxy rocks with acrylics and a pouring medium. For a more little-kid-friendly approach, use non-toxic paints and paintbrushes. But whichever method you use, be sure to thoroughly wash and dry your stones before beginning.

Tie-Dye Lampshade

Like a lava-lamp for adults, tie-dyed lampshades are a groovy upgrade for boring lighting. Jade from ILovetoCreate has a simple recipe for using a tie-dye kit, markers, and a few simple tools to craft the coolest lampshade.s The color scheme and design are all up to you.

Decorative Flower Pots

April showers bring May flowers, and those blooms need pots. Cheap terra cotta pots can be transformed into whimsical designs with acrylic paint. Make sweet ice cream cones, juicy watermelon slices, or modern striped vessels. If you are going to put your painted pots outside, it is worth considering a spray sealer or appropriate shellac to preserve your artistry.

Victorian Pressed Flowers

Pressed spring flowers between the pages of an old book are a Victorian pastime that has ample modern applications. You can use pressed flowers as scrapbooking accents, art between glass, or even in resin jewelry. However, these little creations are beautiful on their own. Learn how to best preserve blooms with our handy guide on how to press flowers.

Pinecone Bird Feeder

The classic pinecone bird feeder never goes out of style. Draw the songbirds in with peanut butter and birdseed. You will need twine to hang the feeder, ideally somewhere where you can view all your new feathery visitors.

For Crafty Youngsters

Racing Car Chutes

For your little motorist, this toilet paper roll craft will be hours of racing fun. Work together to paint the rolls fun colors with non-toxic paint, then glue the dry rolls to cardboard or thick construction paper. The lanes can be laid down by gluing squares of corresponding colorful paper.

Adorable Octopi

Kids will love making jellyfish out of paper plates, watercolors, yarn, and strips of bubble wrap. Use your imagination and get creative with your colors and shapes. For an extra-colorful take that can even help your kids understand how colors are formed, try this “salty” jellyfish from i heart arts and crafts.

Recycled Crayons

Recycling is necessary and crayons are no exception. From broken sticks and tiny nubs, you can create rainbow swirled crayons in different shapes. Adults can handle the baking and kids the coloring once the crayons have cooled. These simple instructions will teach you to make this cool craft in minutes.

Squirt-gun Paintings

Jackson Pollock would be proud. As the weather gets warmer, taking art to the backyard can make for a very fun day and some exceptional paintings. Load up some squirt guns or spray bottles with liquid watercolor or fluid acrylic paint and let your kids decorate a big sheet of paper. The website Fireflies and Mud Pies has more guidance for endless spring and summer fun with paint.

