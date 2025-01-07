Home / Science / Health

New Research Reveals That Participating in Arts and Culture Events Positively Impacts Physical and Mental Health

By Eva Baron on January 7, 2025

It’s been established that art and craft activities positively impact mental health. It should come as no surprise, then, that arts and culture events are equally beneficial for physical and mental well-being.

New research conducted by Britain’s Department for Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) demonstrates that attending or participating in an arts event, even if only occasionally or every few months, alleviates health symptoms such as pain, depression, and medication dependency, among others. Researchers revealed that music had a particularly strong link to an improved quality of life.

The DCMS study focused on 13 different groups of people, all of whom ranged in age from young to old. Evidence ultimately concluded that health and wellbeing improved when pursuing or attending activities related to the arts. A cited example was “Thursday at the Museum” drawing classes, during which participants over 65 years old reported greater life satisfaction after attending weekly for three months.

“Arts engagement has diverse and tangible effects on health,” Prof. Daisy Fancourt, the director of the WHO center and a co-author of the study, told The Guardian, “from supporting cognitive development and protecting against cognitive decline, to reducing symptoms of mental illness and enhancing wellbeing, reducing pain and stress, reducing loneliness, and maintaining physical functioning.”

By enhancing a participant’s overall well-being, arts and culture initiatives also reduce strain on the healthcare system. The participants of “Thursday at the Museum,” for example, created a financial dividend of £1,310 (about $1,643) per person, given that they felt better through the drawing classes and thus visited their doctors less frequently.

“[This] suggests that not only could further arts investment be valuable for individuals and the health service as part of a preventative health agenda, but also any cuts to arts funding or provision have to be considered a public health risk,” Fancourt continues.

These findings solidify just how relevant arts and cultural engagement is not only to individuals but entire communities. To learn more, check out DCMS’s full report.

A new study solidifies that participating in arts and culture events have positive health benefits.

Musical participation was linked most strongly with a positive impact on people's quality of life.

New British study finds that art and culture events have positive health benefits.

Photo: Alev Takil

By engaging with arts and culture, people ultimately experienced better physical and mental health, reducing the strain on the healthcare system.

Sources: Culture And Heritage Capital: Monetising The Impact Of Culture And Heritage On Health And Wellbeing; Consuming arts and culture is good for health and wellbeing, research finds

Related Articles:

Googly Eyes Pop up on Public Art in Oregon, Delighting the Public and Upsetting Authorities

Sculptor Lorenzo Quinn on Sending a Positive Message Through Art [Podcast]

World Happiness Report Releases 2024 List of “Happiest Countries in the World” and Finland Is #1 Again

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

18th-Century Angel Mural Hidden for Over 100 Years Is Being Restored at Boston’s Oldest Surviving Church
NASA Astronauts Stuck in Space Share Festive Photo That’s Out of this World
Libraries Across the U.S. Are Now Offering Free Health and Wellness Courses to Visitors
“Thanksgiving Grandma” Celebrates 9th Year in a Row With the Man She Accidentally Invited to Dinner
Cafe Gives Free Coffee to Those That Come in Dancing and People Show Off Their Best Moves
USPS Will Release Stamp Honoring the Iconic Betty White in 2025

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

MIT Will Make Tuition Free for Families That Earn Less Than $200K Per Year
Birders Shatter World Record by Documenting Over 7,800 Species of Birds Within a Single Day
Dolly Parton Invests $4.5 Million to Kickstart Nashville’s Early Literacy Initiative
Metropolitan Museum of Art Makes Over 492,000 Images Available Online for Free
Neurologist Shares What Age You Should Stop Drinking Alcohol for the Sake of Your Nervous System
Man Wins $1M With Lottery Scratch-off Ticket He Bought With $20 Bill He Found on the Ground

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.