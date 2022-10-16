Home / Science / Health

Doctors in Brussels Can Now Prescribe Museum Visits For Mental Health

By Kirsten Miller on October 16, 2022
Museum Visit

Photo: tupungato/Depositphotos

Mental health issues are on the rise, and the impact of the pandemic hasn't helped to stem the tide. There are many ways to improve our mental well-being. Recent studies have shown that art and culture opportunities can boost our mental healthincluding lowering our anxiety and depression and even improving our critical thinking skills. Doctors in Brussels are taking this kind of research seriously and are putting academic papers into action. They can now prescribe a museum or gallery visit in the city to combat those encroaching blues.

This innovative initiative is a pilot program that grants museum visits the status of psychological treatment. The program currently partners with four of Brussels' museums and an arts center. Johan Newell, a psychiatrist at Brugmann University Hospital, emphasizes that the museum visits are not meant to be a solution, but a tool in the healing process, along with other interventions like therapy, medication, and lifestyle adjustments. “I think almost anyone could benefit from it,” he says. Patients will consult with their doctors before and after their outings.

Patients given a museum prescription are granted free entrance to explore the ancient underground pathways of the Sewer Museum, take a slow amble through the galleries of the contemporary CENTRALE, and lose themselves amongst the ancient textiles at the Fashion and Lace Museum, among other activities.

But what evidence is there that this new approach actually works? According to a review from the World Health Organization, results from over 3,000 studies over two decades have identified that the arts play a major role in the prevention of ill health, promotion of health, and management and treatment of illness across a person's lifespan. “The beneficial impact of the arts could be furthered through acknowledging and acting on the growing evidence base,” the literature states. It also suggests the promoting of arts engagement at the individual, local and national levels as well as supporting cross-sectoral collaboration, as the Brussels doctors and museums are doing.

Montreal was the first city in the world to initiate museum prescriptions as a treatment tool. “By offering free admission to a safe, welcoming place, a relaxing, revitalizing experience, a moment of respite, and an opportunity to strengthen ties with loved ones, MMFA-MFdC Museum Prescriptions contribute to the patient’s well-being and recovery,” the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts website explains. Its projects don't only assist people with mental health concerns, but also offer help to those with eating disorders, on the autism spectrum, people with intellectual challenges, epilepsy, cancer, Alzheimer's, and the elderly.

Research from the University of London reveals that when a person views an artwork they find particularly beautiful, it releases dopamine into the brain—we literally get the same natural chemical hit when looking at cultural items of wonder or beauty as we do when we fall in love. This is, in fact, not new thinking in the history of our species. The German philosopher Hegel thought that art provided intuitive benefits to the viewer by showing us what earthly and divine freedom can look like. Plato, too, believed that the arts were powerful shapers of character, directly influencing our emotions and outlook.

This is more than the proverbial apple a day; perhaps if we all spent time exploring our local museums and galleries, we will know a deeper sense of fulfillment and connection. And if you're in Brussels and your depression has hit too hard, a prescription for free entrance to a museum might be just what your doctor orders.

Doctors in Brussels can now prescribe museum visits to patients struggling with their mental health.

Museum Visit

Photo: giuseppemasci.me.com/Depositphotos

The prescribed museum visits are not meant to be a solution but are a part of a broader treatment plan.

Brussels Doctors Prescribe a Trip to the Museum for Mental Health

Photo: anyaberkut/Depositphotos

Studies have shown that art and culture opportunities can boost our mental health.

Brussels Doctors Prescribe a Trip to the Museum for Mental Health

Photo: Vicdemi/ Depositphotos

h/t: [Open Culture]

Related articles:

Canadian Doctors Can Now Prescribe Free National Park Passes for Your Health

UNICEF Reports That 1 in 7 of the World’s Youth Has a Mental Health Diagnosis

14 Illustrated Mental Health Facts That Educate While Breaking the Stigmas Surrounding It

Dalai Lama Celebrates His 87th Birthday by Opening a New Library and Museum

Kirsten Miller

Kirsten Miller is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. As a writer from South Africa, she has authored a children’s book, a work of non-fiction, and four novels. She has an interest in creativity and neurodiversity, and has contributed to a number of art and writing projects, festivals, and workshops. Kirsten holds an M.A. in Writing and Representation, and when she's not writing, she enjoys painting, creating mosaics, swimming, and walking.
Read all posts from Kirsten Miller
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Helped Fund a New Drug for Treatment
Study Reveals How Many Steps You Should Walk a Day To Stay Healthy
Study Finds Plant-Based Diets Protect Against Digestive Cancers
People Are Sharing a Simple Trick to Get Quick Relief for Tinnitus
Sleek Portable Tub Allows for Cold Plunge Therapy on the Go
Billionaire Mark Cuban Has Created a Company Selling Affordable Prescription Drugs

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Surgeons Use Virtual Reality To Separate 3-Year-Old Conjoined Twins With Fused Brains
Study Shows That Reaching Out to Old Friends Is More Appreciated Than We Might Think
Study Finds That Standing on One Leg Can Reveal the Risk of Death in Older People
Here Are 17 Companies Stepping Up To Help Women Access Reproductive Healthcare
70 UK Companies Make the Move to a Four-Day Workweek Without Cutting Pay
All Patients in This New Cancer Drug Study Are Now in Remission

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.