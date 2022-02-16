Artist Ava Roth on Creative Curiosity and Her Collaboration With Honeybees [Podcast]

Toronto-based artist Ava Roth creates totally unique encaustic art with the help of honeybees. And yes, you read that right, honeybees. This week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we interview Ava about exploring artistic creativity and collaborating with our busy little friends on her mixed-media pieces.

Tune in to hear us talk about the unique process behind Roth’s current series of work in which she suspends her encaustic collages in embroidery hoops fixed to Longstroth hive frames. From here, she suspends the frames in beehives, enabling thousands of honeybees to begin inlaying their distinct work into the comb.

This is a great episode for anyone interested in encaustic art. Roth’s curious and inquisitive approach to art is very inspiring, and what she creates on the boundaries of where humans collide with nature is vastly fascinating.

Listen to our chat with Ava Roth on collaborating with honeybees:

