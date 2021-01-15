Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Collaborates With 60,000 Bees to Recreate Nefertiti’s Bust Out of Beeswax and Honeycomb

By Margherita Cole on January 15, 2021
Nefertiti Bust Made Out of Beeswax and Honeycomb by Tomas Libertiny

“Eternity,” natural beeswax, wood, glass, Cor-ten steel, 2019-20. (Photo: Titia Hahne)

The bust of Nefertiti commemorates one of the most famous figures of Ancient Egypt, who reined alongside the pharaoh Akenaten during a tumultuous religious upheaval. Inspired by the long-lasting legacy of this monumental sculpture, the Netherlands-based artist Tomáš Libertíny spent two years building a “new queen.” He began by constructing a 3D model of the original bust before introducing the assistance of 60,000 bees which brought the piece to life.

“The two-year-long process had two stages,” Libertíny explains to My Modern Met. “First, it was shown at Kunsthal in Rotterdam in the summer of 2019 as a live installation where visitors had the chance to observe the process of bees building the artwork at the museum.” During this time, the bee colony occupied the empty frame and added honeycomb and beeswax, slowly giving the sculpture shape. The following year, the bust was completed outdoors in Slovakia and exhibited as part of Libertíny's solo show Melancholia at Rademakers Gallery in Amsterdam.

“Natural beeswax is one of the most durable natural materials,” Libertíny continues. “This sculpture will last thousands of years easily if kept in a suitable environment. It is this duality or contradiction between fragile and enduring that I am thrilled about. It is like with people, sometimes sensitive hearts are the toughest of them all. I think that is a quite powerful message, especially when presented as one of the most iconic women in human history.”

Eternity is on view at the Rademakers Gallery until January 30, 2020. Scroll down to see more images of this incredible sculpture, and follow Libertíny on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest projects and exhibitions.

Artist Tomáš Libertíny collaborated with 60,000 bees to recreate the ancient bust of Nefertiti out of beeswax and honeycomb.

Nefertiti Bust Made Out of Beeswax and Honeycomb by Tomas Libertiny

“Eternity,” natural beeswax, wood, glass, Cor-ten steel, 2019-20. (Photo: Studio Libertiny)

Nefertiti Bust Made Out of Beeswax and Honeycomb by Tomas Libertiny

“Eternity,” natural beeswax, wood, glass, Cor-ten steel, 2019-20. (Photo: Titia Hahne)

Nefertiti Bust Made Out of Beeswax and Honeycomb by Tomas Libertiny

“Eternity,” natural beeswax, wood, glass, Cor-ten steel, 2019-20. (Photo: Titia Hahne)

Nefertiti Bust Made Out of Beeswax and Honeycomb by Tomas Libertiny

“Eternity,” natural beeswax, wood, glass, Cor-ten steel, 2019-20. Rademakers Gallery. (Photo: Studio Libertiny)

Nefertiti Bust Made Out of Beeswax and Honeycomb by Tomas Libertiny

“Eternity,” natural beeswax, wood, glass, Cor-ten steel, 2019-20. Rademakers Gallery. (Photo: Studio Libertiny)

Tomáš Libertíny: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tomáš Libertíny.

Related Articles:

Artist Transforms Discarded Mechanical Parts Into Steampunk-Inspired Animal Sculptures

Artist Transforms Shattered Ceramics Into Ornate Sculptures To Highlight “Beauty of Destruction”

Artist Transforms Found Books Into Sparkling Crystallized Sculptures

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Italian Artist Transforms Old and Forgotten Trees Into Incredible Works of Art
Diorama Artist Crafts Tiny Versions of Real Places To Pay Homage To Beloved Locales
Artist Transforms Ordinary Wooden Benches Into Dynamic Curling Works of Art
Artist Transforms Shattered Ceramics Into Ornate Sculptures To Highlight “Beauty of Destruction”
Sculptor Explores What Lurks Beneath the Water in Spine-Chilling Ocean Dioramas
World’s Largest LEGO Wooden-Style Roller Coaster Made With 90,000 Toy Bricks

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Anthony Howe’s Kinetic Sculptures Take on a Life of Their Own as They Move With the Wind
Artist Recreates Hokusai’s ‘Great Wave’ Out of 50,000 LEGO Blocks
Artist Reconstructs Stone Sculptures With Stunning Strips of Glass Slicing Through Them
Lebanese Artist Creates Powerful Sculpture From the Ashes of Beirut Port Explosion [Interview]
Upcycling Artist Turns Scrap Metal and Discarded Objects Into Lifelike Animal Sculptures
Giant Whale Sculpture Stops Derailed Metro Car From Plunging Into Water

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.