All-Female Pilot Team Made Historic Flyover at the Super Bowl

By Margherita Cole on February 15, 2023

This year's Super Bowl Sunday was not short of memorable moments. Before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs commenced, history was made in the sky by a team of all-female pilots, who honored the pre-game tradition by performing a diamond formation over the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This first-ever occasion celebrates the 50th anniversary of women aviators in the U.S. Navy.

The flyover team was made up of four female pilots in jets that are mostly maintained by women as well. “It was surreal,” Navy Lt. Catie Perkowski, one of the selected aviators, says. “As a football fan, when I got the call to do the Super Bowl flyover, it's almost like a dream initially for someone who loves the NFL.” She and the other three pilots flew over the stadium at about 345 miles per hour while maintaining a harmonious formation.

“For the 1st time, today’s Super Bowl Flyover will be led by an all-female team of U.S. Navy aviators,” Rep. Mikie Sherrill says. “As a former Navy helicopter pilot, I’m so proud of this team of women & look forward to watching them make history while celebrating 50 years of women flying in the Navy.” This momentous occasion also honored the Navy's first female jet pilot, Capt. Rosemary Mariner, who was also the first woman to command an operational aviation squadron. It was at her funeral in 2019, that the Navy orchestrated the first-ever all-female flyover.

Although it has been 50 years since women have been able to enter flight school, they still only make up about 15% of naval aviators. Hopefully, this televised display will bring much-needed recognition to what they do. “I think it's a message not just to young girls, but to young people that they can do whatever they set their mind to,” Lt. Peggy Dente, another member of the all-female flyover team, says. “And if they want to be a jet pilot, that is well within possibility for them.”

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
