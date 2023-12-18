Home / Inspiring

Baby Blown Away in a Tornado Is Found Safe and Sound in a “Little Tree Cradle”

By Regina Sienra on December 18, 2023
baby named lord

Photo: Caitlyn Moore/GoFundMe

Even when all hope seems lost, miracles can still happen. Just ask the Moore family, whose 4-month-old baby Lord survived a tornado in extraordinary circumstances. The baby was inside his bassinet when a tornado ripped through the roof of his parents' mobile home in Tennessee, picking up the child. Despite the terrifying scene, Lord was later found safe and sound.

“The tip of the tornado came down and picked up the bassinet with my baby, Lord, in it,” Sydney Moore, the boy's mother, told local news station WSMV. “He was the first thing to go up.” While Lord's father lunged to protect the baby in the bassinet, he ended up getting picked up by the tornado as well. “He was just holding onto the bassinet the whole time, and they went into circles, he said, and then they got thrown.”

As it all unfolded, the mom of two was holding onto her 1-year-old, Princeton. “Something in me just told me to run and jump on top of my son,” Moore explained. “Literally the moment I jumped on him, the walls collapsed.” Once the tornado passed, they were able to escape the rubble, and immediately started looking for Lord, worried about what might have happened to him.

Searching through the wreckage, they feared the worst. But then, they spotted a familiar sight—the bassinet, in what Moore described “like a little tree cradle.” Inside was baby Lord, with only minor cuts and bruises. “We are told that he looked like he was placed on the tree gently. Like an angel guided him safely to that spot,” wrote Moore's sister Caitlyn.

Once the family was reunited, it came time to make sense of their surroundings. Their home and car were completely destroyed. While the mom and her children only had minor injuries, the father had a broken arm and shoulder. While their renters have put them up in a hotel for a month, the family has lost everything. To get them on their feet again, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Moore's sister.

“Sydney and her family would like to purchase a home, as you can imagine this has been extremely traumatizing for everyone involved so they do not feel comfortable living in a trailer again,” she explains, adding that the family will need furnishings, vehicle insurance, and baby supplies. The fundraiser has happily met its goal, but you can still make a donation via GoFundMe.

A 4-month-old baby was picked up by a tornado from his home in Tennessee. Despite the terrifying scene, he was later found safe and sound.

baby named lord and brother

Photo: Caitlyn Moore/GoFundMe

Although the baby only had minor injuries, the family lost everything. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help them get back on their feet.

tornado wreckage

Photo: Caitlyn Moore/GoFundMe

h/t: [BBC]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
