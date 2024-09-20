Home / Inspiring

New Zealand Women’s Rugby Team Surprises King Charles With a Hug Request and He Happily Agrees

By Regina Sienra on September 20, 2024

The British royalty is surrounded by a very strict protocol. Still, a little bit of warmth can always slip through the cracks, making all those involved smile. The perfect example of this took place during an encounter between the New Zealand women's rugby team and King Charles—a moment that the monarch will likely never forget.

The rugby players were in the UK to play against the national team, which ended with a comfortable win for the locals. During a visit to Buckingham Palace, the team, known as the Black Ferns, were introduced to King Charles. When meeting the royals, there is a series of rules as to how they should be addressed. Most importantly, unsolicited contact with a monarch is normally considered unacceptable in the formalities of a royal visit.

Despite this, winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga decided to show the king a bit of Kiwi kindness, asking him if he wanted a hug. “But only if it’s okay with you,” Leti-I’iga added. At first, King Charles seems taken aback by the request. “A hug?” he says. After a second of meditation, he adds, “Why not?”

In a matter of seconds, Leti-I’iga and a few of her teammates embraced King Charles with a group hug, making him smile. For all the cold protocol, the king seems genuinely moved by the gesture, enjoying a light-hearted moment with the athletes.

Afterwards, the king addressed the team to thank them for their visit—and the unexpected embrace. “I much appreciated this chance to meet you and have such a warm hug from most of you,” adding that he found it “very healing.”

In return for the gesture, the king shared some words of wisdom with the athletes. “I hope you make the most of your time in the team because you don't stay young for very long, as I discovered, it all goes quicker than you think.”

The king lamented that he couldn't visit New Zealand on his upcoming trip to due to his state of health, but hoped to have another reason to visit soon. “In the meantime, give my love to New Zealand, please, and New Zealanders, we get lots of nice Kiwis coming here in this part of the world as well, so we are very lucky indeed.”

During a visit to Buckingham Palace, the New Zealand women's rugby team, known as the Black Ferns, were introduced to King Charles.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida de Black Ferns (@blackferns)

Defying protocol, one of the players asked the king if he wanted a hug, to which he happily obliged.

New Zealand Women's Rugby Team: Instagram
h/t: [Stuff]

Related Articles:

First Official Portrait of King Charles Since Coronation Unveiled To Mixed Reviews

Blind and Neurodivergent Teen Pianist Performs for King Charles III at Coronation Concert

Youngest MP To Be Elected to the New Zealand Parliament Performs Haka During Her Maiden Speech

New Zealand Passes Law That Bans Cigarettes for Future Generations

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

70-Year-Old Man Defies Expectations by Becoming One of the World’s Oldest Medical Graduates
Mom Shares Heartwarming Photo of Son’s Action Figures Waving Him Off to First Day of School
Jon Bon Jovi Bravely Talks a Woman Down From the Ledge of a Nashville Bridge
High Schoolers Surprise School Custodian by Gifting Him His Dream Car
Man Memorizes 14,000 Digits of Euler’s Number to Break Guinness World Record
Food Blogger Turns Gaza’s Limited Food Supply Into Creative Dishes To Feed Children’s Bellies and Souls Each Day

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Boy Gives His Last Dollar to a Millionaire He Mistook for a Homeless Man and Is Rewarded for His Generosity
Woman’s Boss Gives the Best Reply When She Sends Email About Taking a Mental Health Day
Meet Ana Victoria Espino, the World’s First Lawyer With Down Syndrome
Female Afghan Medical Students Resettle in Scotland To Finish Their Studies After Taliban Education Ban
73-Year-Old Model Rosa Saito Stuns the Fashion World, Defying Social Conventions About Age
Youngest MP To Be Elected to the New Zealand Parliament Performs Haka During Her Maiden Speech

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.