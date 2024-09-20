New Zealand Women’s Rugby Team Surprises King Charles With a Hug Request and He Happily Agrees

The British royalty is surrounded by a very strict protocol. Still, a little bit of warmth can always slip through the cracks, making all those involved smile. The perfect example of this took place during an encounter between the New Zealand women's rugby team and King Charles—a moment that the monarch will likely never forget.

The rugby players were in the UK to play against the national team, which ended with a comfortable win for the locals. During a visit to Buckingham Palace, the team, known as the Black Ferns, were introduced to King Charles. When meeting the royals, there is a series of rules as to how they should be addressed. Most importantly, unsolicited contact with a monarch is normally considered unacceptable in the formalities of a royal visit.

Despite this, winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga decided to show the king a bit of Kiwi kindness, asking him if he wanted a hug. “But only if it’s okay with you,” Leti-I’iga added. At first, King Charles seems taken aback by the request. “A hug?” he says. After a second of meditation, he adds, “Why not?”

In a matter of seconds, Leti-I’iga and a few of her teammates embraced King Charles with a group hug, making him smile. For all the cold protocol, the king seems genuinely moved by the gesture, enjoying a light-hearted moment with the athletes.

Afterwards, the king addressed the team to thank them for their visit—and the unexpected embrace. “I much appreciated this chance to meet you and have such a warm hug from most of you,” adding that he found it “very healing.”

In return for the gesture, the king shared some words of wisdom with the athletes. “I hope you make the most of your time in the team because you don't stay young for very long, as I discovered, it all goes quicker than you think.”

The king lamented that he couldn't visit New Zealand on his upcoming trip to due to his state of health, but hoped to have another reason to visit soon. “In the meantime, give my love to New Zealand, please, and New Zealanders, we get lots of nice Kiwis coming here in this part of the world as well, so we are very lucky indeed.”

During a visit to Buckingham Palace, the New Zealand women's rugby team, known as the Black Ferns, were introduced to King Charles.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Black Ferns (@blackferns)

Defying protocol, one of the players asked the king if he wanted a hug, to which he happily obliged.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

New Zealand Women's Rugby Team: Instagram

h/t: [Stuff]

Related Articles :

First Official Portrait of King Charles Since Coronation Unveiled To Mixed Reviews

Blind and Neurodivergent Teen Pianist Performs for King Charles III at Coronation Concert

Youngest MP To Be Elected to the New Zealand Parliament Performs Haka During Her Maiden Speech

New Zealand Passes Law That Bans Cigarettes for Future Generations