Legendary rockstar and all-around good human Jon Bon Jovi successfully talked a woman down from the ledge of the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville on Tuesday, September 10. The tense moment was captured on camera and shows the musician and a member of his team cautiously approaching a woman in blue who was standing on the ledge of the bridge, gripping the railing.

Bon Jovi and his team were on-site filming a music video for his song “The People's House.” However, the bridge remained open to the public during the shoot. The video captures Bon Jovi and an unknown production assistant slowly approaching the woman in blue, greeting her with a gentle wave. She waves back, and Bon Jovi casually leans against the bridge railing as they begin to engage in conversation.

Since the video didn’t capture any sound, the conversation between the three people involved remains unclear. However, it didn’t take long for the woman to be persuaded to come to safety. The video shows Bon Jovi’s production assistant gently rubbing the woman’s back and talking to her before she turns around and agrees to step over the railing. Then, both Bon Jovi and the assistant help the woman over the other side, each grabbing one of her arms to guide her across.

Once safe, the group shares a few more moments together on the bridge, and Bon Jovi gives the woman a reassuring hug. Out of respect for the individual involved, Bon Jovi has chosen not to discuss the incident with the media, honoring the woman's right to privacy.

Many people on social media are calling Bon Jovi a ‘hero’ and a ‘saint’ for his quick and compassionate response. However, this isn’t the first time the rock star has done a good deed. In 2019, he opened two restaurants where people in need can eat for free. And he’s even known for taking the time to wash the dishes there.

Watch the gripping video below.

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can find a helpline in your area, by visiting the International Association for Suicide Prevention helpline. If you're in the United States, you can dial 988 to speak with a mental health professional, 24/7, in English or in Spanish. The lifeline also uses Language Line Solutions to provide translation services in over 250 additional languages.

Footage of Jon Bon Jovi saving a woman's life by talking with her and getting her off the edge of committing suicide Absolutely love this guy & his compassion towards people My hero not only as a musician, but as a human being Hope this lady is doing a lot better

