Handcrafted Rugs Use Rodents as Muses for Art That Imitates Life

Rug design used to be something that seemed unachievable for many artists. But thanks to a tufting renaissance (and the relative accessibility of tufting guns), numerous creatives have started crafting artsy rugs—many of them custom designs. Iana of BBRUG creates handmade custom rugs that have a variety of influences. But of them, designs featuring rodents have delighted the internet.

Iana created a rug that features two rats snuggling, their tails curved into the shape of a heart. It’s an adorable and sweet illustration that shows how bonded these two creatures are. Even better, the design has a special meaning for Iana, who has experience with rodents. “When I was a kid I had two rats and really loved them,” they tell My Modern Met. “Rats are wonderful pets, but unfortunately their life is too short.”

When Iana was older, they grew up and began making tufted rugs. “I thought it would be great to decorate the interior and at the same time preserve the memory of my favorite pets. That’s how it started, people liked my idea, and now they also want a rug with their pets.”

You can get your own custom rug from Iana when you visit the BBRUG Etsy shop.

Iana of BBRUG creates handmade custom rugs with rodents as their muse.

Here's a rug created for a client that's being enjoyed by the rats it depicts.

Guinea pigs are the inspiration behind this other rodent rug.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by BBRUG.

