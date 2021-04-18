There are plenty of crafts that seem to have had their heyday in the 1970s. Macramé is a great example. But if you think there are crafts that are destined for your grandma's house, you'll want to have another look at them. Techniques and activities that seem like they’re well in the past have had a revival over the last few years as modern crafters have rediscovered their charm. Latch hooking and rug hooking are such crafts.

So, what exactly are latch and rug hooking? They look similar (and are often used interchangeably) but the two have a couple of distinct differences. Latch hooking uses a special hinged tool that forms a knot using short, pre-cut pieces of yarn. When complete, the project might resemble a shag carpet. Rug hooking, on the other hand, uses a crochet-type hook to pull loops of yarn through a woven base such as burlap or linen. The result creates an image made of tiny loops.

No matter which type of hooking craft you’d like to try, there’s good news: makers have created all-inclusive kits that have everything you need to create colorful designs. From portraits of kitties to cacti to sushi, you’re bound to have fun recreating these subjects through fibers. Scroll down for 10+ creative latch hook and rug hooking kits you can buy now.

Coneflower Mat Kit

Chickadees and Birch Tree Kit

Orange Cat Rug Hook Kit

Cherry Circular Carpet Kit

Mushroom Latch Kit

Licorice Latch Hook Kit

Fishies Rug Hooking Kit

Cactus Pot Trio Kit

Desert Latch Hook Kit

Lemon Kit

Vintage-Inspired Flowers Rug Hook Kit

