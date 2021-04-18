Home / Crafts

10+ All-Inclusive Latch and Rug Hook Kits That’ll Have You Creating Retro-Inspired Designs

By Sara Barnes on April 18, 2021
Latch Hook Kit

Latch hooking. Photo: Stock Photos from anacarol/Shutterstock
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

There are plenty of crafts that seem to have had their heyday in the 1970s. Macramé is a great example. But if you think there are crafts that are destined for your grandma's house, you'll want to have another look at them. Techniques and activities that seem like they’re well in the past have had a revival over the last few years as modern crafters have rediscovered their charm. Latch hooking and rug hooking are such crafts.

So, what exactly are latch and rug hooking? They look similar (and are often used interchangeably) but the two have a couple of distinct differences. Latch hooking uses a special hinged tool that forms a knot using short, pre-cut pieces of yarn. When complete, the project might resemble a shag carpet. Rug hooking, on the other hand, uses a crochet-type hook to pull loops of yarn through a woven base such as burlap or linen. The result creates an image made of tiny loops.

No matter which type of hooking craft you’d like to try, there’s good news: makers have created all-inclusive kits that have everything you need to create colorful designs. From portraits of kitties to cacti to sushi, you’re bound to have fun recreating these subjects through fibers. Scroll down for 10+ creative latch hook and rug hooking kits you can buy now.

Get started with latch hooking and rug hook when you try one of these all-inclusive kits.

Coneflower Mat Kit

 

Chickadees and Birch Tree Kit

 

Orange Cat Rug Hook Kit

 

Cherry Circular Carpet Kit

 

Mushroom Latch Kit

Latch Hook Kit

Cupcake Cutie | $50.74

 

Licorice Latch Hook Kit

Sushi Latch Hook Kit

Cupcake Cutie | $52.21

 

Fishies Rug Hooking Kit

 

Cactus Pot Trio Kit

Cactus Latch Hook Kit

Orchidea | $100.37

 

Desert Latch Hook Kit

 

Lemon Kit

 

Vintage-Inspired Flowers Rug Hook Kit

Related Articles:

7 Cool Crafts Making a Comeback (And How You Can Start Crafting Today)

Modern Macramé: How an Ancient Fiber Art Has Resurfaced as a Beautiful Craft

10 Essential Craft Supplies That Are Must-Haves for Your Studio Stash

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Mason Jar Craft Ideas Perfect for Creative Home Decor and DIY Gift Giving
10 Quick and Easy Spring Crafts for the Whole Family To Get Creative
Crafter Slices Blocks of Polymer Clay to Reveal Vibrant Patterns Hiding Within
Modern Macramé: How an Ancient Fiber Art Has Resurfaced as a Beautiful Craft
Craft Your Own Wearable Art With These Essential Jewelry Making Supplies
15 Tissue Paper Flower Tutorials on How to Craft Your Own Beautiful Blooms

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Learn to Love the Loom When You Try the Ancient Art of Weaving
Massive Woven Wall Hangings Modernize the Ancient Art of Weaving
Perfect Your Own Pixel Art When You Try Easy-to-Use Perler Beads
Start Stitching Bead Embroidery With This Essential Supply List and Helpful Tutorials
Learn How to Press Flowers and Make Your Beautiful Blooms Last Forever
Artist Creates Realistic Portraits Out of Scraps of Denim Fabric

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.