Wildlife Rehabilitation Staff Wear Masks So Orphaned Wild Birds Don’t Imprint on Humans

This is how orphaned ravens are fed to keep them wild before release
At first glance, the sight of a person in a bird mask feeding baby ravens might seem like a strange joke. In reality, it’s a thoughtful rehabilitation method. At Congress of the Birds in Rhode Island, the staff wears these masks when feeding orphaned wild birds to prevent them from imprinting on humans. By disguising their faces, caregivers ensure the young birds don’t learn to associate people with food and safety, which is crucial in giving them the best chance to survive independently once they return to the wild.
In a recent, now-viral video, Congress of the Birds revealed footage of them feeding four young ravens in their care. The staff at the rehabilitation center have been caring for the birds ever since they were just a few days old. “For the past five months, we’ve been dedicated to their care—feeding them every 15 minutes in the early weeks, tracking their weights and developmental milestones, and gradually watching them learn to walk, hop, perch, self-feed, and finally, fly,” the team shares on Instagram. “From day one, we’ve carefully minimized human interaction—masking up and limiting contact to ensure they stayed wild. Today, these young ravens are wary of humans, just as they should be.”
Congress of the Birds’ hard work has been paying off, and the ravens are almost ready to be returned to the wild. “The soft release process began last week, and so far they’ve been coming and going from their large flight enclosure as they explore the world beyond,” the staff reveals. “We expect they may stay close for a few more weeks—and perhaps (hopefully!) even settle nearby on our land or in the hundreds of acres of surrounding protected habitat.”
This isn’t the first time Congress of the Birds has used this odd-but-effective masking technique. In the past, staff even donned a giant owl mask to feed a group of owlets. “It is extremely important that our young raptor patients do not become imprinted on people—and the only way we can prevent this is by masking our faces and staying completely silent while feeding them,” they explain. “This ensures the owlets don’t associate food and care with humans, which is critical for their successful release back into the wild. We even use lifelike raptor puppets to mimic the appearance and behavior of adult owls, helping the babies develop natural instincts without ever bonding to people.”
It’s unclear whether the birds can distinguish between different species of masks, but it’s certainly a thoughtful effort by the staff to make feeding time as natural as possible.
Congress of the Birds is a nonprofit in Rhode Island that is dedicated to the rehabilitation of all species of wild birds.
To make sure the birds they care for don’t imprint on humans and that they are able to reenter the wild, the staff wears bird masks.
