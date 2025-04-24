Home / Inspiring

10-Year-Old Boy Starts His Own Business Cleaning Headstones

By Emma Taggart on April 24, 2025

Some kids enjoy playing football, others love getting creative with crayons, but 10-year-old Ben, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, finds happiness in something quite unexpected—cleaning graves. It all began when he was tidying up his own grandmother’s headstone. As he looked around the cemetery, he noticed how many other graves were in need of care. That moment sparked an idea, and now Ben runs his very own grave-cleaning business.

Ben’s mom, Michelle, explained to BBC that he was inspired after noticing some graves looked “a bit sad.” The emphatic 10-year-old realized that not everyone has the time or ability to maintain them, so he wanted to help. Michelle supported his admirable mission by researching safe, professional gravestone cleaning products that wouldn’t damage the delicate stone.

Ben’s sister also showed her support by sharing a post in a local Facebook group to promote her brother’s business venture, and thousands of supportive comments quickly poured in. Inspired by the response, Ben asked his mom to help create a professional website to reach even more people—and so the Guardians of the Headstones was officially launched.

Ben’s thoughtful work not only helps families preserve the memory of their loved ones, but the young entrepreneur also goes a step further by donating 10% of his earnings to Stevie Stones, a charity that provides memorial headstones for families who can’t afford them.

For Ben, cleaning gravestones is a chance to do something meaningful, but it’s also something he genuinely loves doing. “ It's the only thing to get me off video games, really,” reveals Ben in a video posted by the BBC. “I get the satisfaction of all the algae and germs just washing away. I was just cleaning my grandma's grave and when I finished I thought, ‘what a transformation.’”

Ben’s story shows the positive impact anyone can make, regardless of their age, and reminds us that kindness is something everyone can share.

Watch a short interview with Ben in the video below. To continue to keep up with his business or even hire him, head over to the Guardians of the Headstones website.

After visiting his grandmother's grave and cleaning it up, 10-year-old Ben decided to launch his own business cleaning headstones.

Learn more about this inspiring young boy in this BBC interview:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Derby (@bbcderby)

Guardians of the Headstones: Website | Facebook

Source: Boy, 10, launches his own grave-cleaning business

