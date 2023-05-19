Home / Entertainment / Movies

Sneak Peek at Sir Ben Kingsley as Salvador Dalí for New Film ‘Dalíland’

By Madeleine Muzdakis on May 19, 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dalíland (@dalilandfilm)

It's often thought that painters only become famous after they're dead. But many have been standout stars in their lifetime, such as Andy Warhol and Michelangelo. Among the artistic geniuses who became living legends in their day was Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí. The eccentric painter and sculptor was born in 1904 in Catalonia and died at the age of 84. In between, he lived a life of art, extravagance, and social commentary in a perpetually changing world. In the upcoming film Dalíland, due out in June, art lovers around the world will be able to experience the chaos of Dalí's later years for themselves, following the artist's ups and downs in New York City in the 1970s.

The film is directed by Mary Harron, who also directed I Shot Andy Warhol and American Psycho. Harron's insight into Dalí’s world is set in 1974 at the St. Regis Hotel where the artist and his wife Gala would spend their winters at great expense and in lavish, lascivious style. James (played by Christopher Briney), a young gallery worker, becomes enmeshed in this circle, offered a chance to be the artist's assistant for a time. The setting is a fascinating moment in art history, where money, pop culture, and vastly shifting social mores were changing everything.

The film centers on the artist himself. Dalí—complete with mustache—is played by Sir Ben Kingsley, the English actor of Indian and English descent who won an Academy Award for playing Gandhi in 1982. He has also appeared in countless works over a long career and has become a fixture of the Marvel universe, playing Trevor Slattery. In the newly released poster for the film, Kingsley can be seen sporting the artful mustache and devilish gaze that any Dalí-fan knows well. Critics have praised his performance. During flashbacks, a young Dalí is played by Ezra Miller, an actor who has made headlines in recent years for alleged inappropriate behavior and run-ins with law enforcement.

The cast is completed by Barbara Sukowa as Gala, as well as Anreja Pejic, Zachary Nachbar-Seckel, Avital Lvova, Suki Waterhouse, Rupert Graves, and others.

To lose yourself in the complex world of an aging Salvador Dalí, you can watch Dalíland in theaters and streaming starting June 9, 2023, and draw your own conclusions on the film and its protagonist.

Dalíland, a film about the legendary, eccentric surrealist painter, is set to be released in June 2023.

Sneak Peek at Sir Ben Kingsley as Salvador Dalí for New Film “Dalíland”

Salvador Dali in 1965 with his pet ocelot, Babou. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

The film stars Academy Award-winner Sir Ben Kingsley, who is known for playing Gandhi and appearing everywhere from Shakespeare plays to the Marvel Comics Universe.

Related Articles:

Art History: Ancient Practice of Textile Art and How It Continues to Reinvent Itself

Sister Duo Weaves Textured Wall Hangings Inspired by Australian Landscapes

How to Crochet: Learn the Basics of This Time Honored Handicraft

Artist Fills Forest with Life-Size Sculptures Made from Woven Rods of Willow

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

28 Creative ‘Star Wars’ Kitchen Gadgets That Are Fun and Functional
Jack Black Will Reunite With ‘School of Rock’ Co-Stars for 20th Anniversary
Immersive Tim Burton Exhibition Is a “Labyrinth” Into His Creative Genius
’Barbie‘ Movie Releases Posters for Every Character of Its Star-Studded Cast
First Look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the Upcoming ‘Joker 2’
Disney Released Its Trailer for the Live-Action Remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ke Huy Quan Inspires People to “Keep Your Dreams Alive” With His Oscar Win for Best Supporting Actor
Actor Owen Wilson Is Channeling Bob Ross for the Upcoming Movie ‘Paint’
‘Back to the Future’ Stars Reunite at Fan Convention
SNL Creates Funny Trailer for a Gritty ‘Super Mario’ Movie and People Want It To Be Real
How to Watch Hundreds of Movies Online for Free
New Zealand Unveils ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stamps and Coins

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.