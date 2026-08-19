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Meet Beni, a Hi-Tech Camera Robot That Will Follow You Around Like an Eager Puppy

By Sara Barnes on August 19, 2026

Beni the Traveling Camera Robot

Smartphone gimbals. Traveling tripods. Instagram boyfriends. Those are a thing of the past with Beni, an all-terrain camera robot that can follow you around and capture your best moments—even when they involve a ton of movement. While this sounds like something out of science fiction, it’s real. And best of all, you can own your own Beni when you back Mondo Robotics’ already successful Kickstarter campaign.

Beni has the energy of an eager puppy with Wall-E-style eyes. This little robot is seriously athletic—it rolls, jumps, and films you on the go in 4K. Beni can travel at speeds of nearly 18 miles per hour, jump 10 inches in the air, and even go up stairs. You can control the robot using virtual joysticks in its accompanying app, but for a more tactile experience, you can strap an actual joystick onto your wrist and move it from there. Alternatively, you can set Beni to track you from behind, the side, the front, and in a circle. Tell Beni it did a good job by petting it on the head and watch it jump, shake, and coo.

The robot’s athleticism comes from its build. Beni has motors in its “shoulders” to move its lower legs, with spring-filled cylindrical joints that absorb shock and keep it upright and moving. But even if it stumbles, the rotating legs help it quickly recover. This makes Beni an ideal companion for capturing action-packed shots.

Mondo Robotics equipped Beni with a swappable battery that runs for about 1.5 hours on a single charge. It has 32GB of built-in storage, plus an additional microSD memory card slot and a hidden USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

The Beni Kickstarter campaign has multiple bundle options that will save you money on the sticker price once it comes to market. Its baseline Standard Combo includes a Beni, a motion tracker, a hat (for Beni to wear), one chest protection plate, and a battery for $549. If you want a Beni bundle, act soon—the campaign closes on September 6, 2026, at 7:45 a.m. PDT.

Meet Beni, an all-terrain camera robot that can follow you around and capture your best moments.

Beni the Traveling Camera Robot

Beni has the energy of an eager puppy with Wall-E-style eyes.

Beni the Traveling Camera Robot

This little robot is seriously athletic—it rolls, jumps, and films you on the go in 4K.

Beni the Traveling Camera Robot

Watch Beni in action, and prepare to be amazed—it can travel at speeds of nearly 18 miles per hour, jump 10 inches in the air, and even go up stairs.

 

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Get a more in-depth look at Beni in this review from Air Photography. If you want your own traveling camera robot, back the Mondo Robotics Kickstarter campaign.

Mondo Robotics: Website | Kickstarter | Instagram | Facebook

All images via Mondo Robotics.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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