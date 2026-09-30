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50+ Years of Steve McCurry’s Iconic Photos and Never-Before-Seen Images on View in NYC

By Sara Barnes on September 30, 2026
Man in street walking beneath airplane.

Rybinsk, Russia, 2015. The city has been a leading aviation manufacturing center since the 1920s, and the plane is a monument to the workers who built jet airplane engines.

For more than 50 years, photographer Steve McCurry has traveled the world, spotlighting diverse aspects of humanity. His visually arresting work has shown us that, across continents and cultures, we’re all just people trying to make it through life.

McCurry has an eye for human connection that’s become part of his signature style. His images are evocative, with beautiful, quietly observed compositions that give the subject an authentic voice. Whether it’s a worker in Rybinsk, Russia, commuting in frigid temperatures—and beneath a giant abandoned airplane—or a boy in Kathmandu, Nepal, resting against an equally sleepy cow, we can recognize parts of ourselves in every photo.

A new exhibition at Leica Gallery New York is showcasing a selection of McCurry’s iconic work. Titled Steve McCurry: Adagio, the show draws on his new book, also titled Adagio, published as part of the Leica Libretto series. Like the exhibition, the book collects his most celebrated photographs—many previously unpublished—along with a new body of work commissioned by Leica Camera USA.

Adagio is a musical term for a slow tempo, and it serves as a metaphor for McCurry’s practice. “There’s a contemplative or meditative quality to photography which I find to be a sort of peaceful state,” he shares. “I love being able to travel the world, and experience different cultures and landscapes.”

Leica cameras have been an important part of McCurry’s process and how he builds trust with his subjects. They are compact and unobtrusive, allowing him to work discreetly when necessary. With newly commissioned works from the manufacturer, the partnership between the photography legend and the legendary camera maker continues.

Steve McCurry: Adagio is on view at Leica Gallery New York through October 18, 2026.

For 50 years, photographer Steve McCurry has traveled around the world, spotlighting humanity in myriad fascinating ways.

Bhutan Photography by Steve McCurry

Monks debate philosophy at a monastery in Bhutan. This spirited debate is considered a very important part of the studies of a Buddhist monk. It deepens understanding and sharpens the mind. It is a sequence of questions and answers, based on logical reasoning. Bumthang, Bhutan, 2025.

He has shown us that, no matter how different cultures may be, the throughline is that we’re all people trying to make it through life.

Beggar and shadow, Grand Ayatollah Mir Ali Ahmad Hojjat Mosque, Kabul, Afghanistan.

Widow Asks for Alms. Kabul, Afghanistan, 2002

A new exhibition at Leica Gallery New York is showcasing McCurry’s oeuvre.

Photography by Steve McCurry

Boy Rests Against a Cow. Kathmandu, Nepal, 2013.

Titled Steve McCurry: Adagio, the show draws from his new book, also titled Adagio, published as part of the Leica Libretto series.

Photography by Steve McCurry

Venice, Italy, 04/2025

Exhibition Information:
Steve McCurry
Steve McCurry: Adagio
September 10, 2026–October 18, 2026
Leica Gallery New York
406 W 13th St, New York, New York 10014, U.S.A.

Steve McCurry: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Leica Gallery New York.

Related Articles:

Steve McCurry’s Iconic Career Will Be Celebrated in Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Legendary Photographer Steve McCurry on His Illustrious Career and New Book [Podcast]

Steve McCurry’s New Book Features Over 100 Unseen Photographs

Interview: Steve McCurry Captures Human Connection to Animals Around the World

Steve McCurry Shares His Philosophy on What Makes a Good Portrait

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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