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This Innovative Egg Cooking Robot Promises to Always Have Your Breakfast Ready

By Regina Sienra on August 17, 2026

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por CHEFFY (@cheffy_ig)

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day… but the truth is that most people skip breakfast due to a lack of time to cook something. Well, there might be a new solution. There’s now an egg-cooking robot to automate your breakfast making. Meet EGOR, created by kitchen hardware startup Cheffy.

EGOR stands for Efficient Gastronomic Operational Robot, and it has a simple and practical design. It has a tube-like compartment to load eggs into. The mechanism then expertly cracks them into the frying pan below without any shells falling in. The eggs can be ready ASAP, on a timer, or on a set scheduled time for you to enjoy them in the morning. It can also keep them warm at serving temperature until you’re ready to sit down and eat. All the components are dishwasher safe, and the egg shells pour out easily into the trash once everything is finished.

Eggs can be done in seven different ways: sunnyside up, over easy, over medium, over hard, soft boiled, medium boiled, or hard boiled. EGOR uses its automatic finishing lid to gently steam-finish the whites and yolks to your desired doneness; all you have to do is place the lid on the pan when you load eggs and select your recipe. As for boiled eggs, a tray holds the eggs in place and the lid is used to steam them. EGOR can fry up to two eggs, and boil up to six at the same time. Additionally, EGOR also offers a cracking only option, for those who’d like a little help with the prep for other types of treats, like ramen or baked goods.

For a complete breakfast, EGOR can be synced with TOASTR, a smart toaster which can also have your favorite bread ready when your eggs are done. You can also schedule it for anytime you want or simply use it like a regular toaster. It even has different settings for bagels, waffles, and muffins.

Given that eggs are one of the most straightforward breakfast options out there, some people online went from genuinely curious to mildly offended at the idea of automating them. Many even wondered if this was a real product or an AI prank on Reddit. This prompted Cheffy founder Arjun Mehta to chime in, stating that it was a very real product. Sadly, if you’re a scrambled egg fan, EGOR doesn’t have an option for you just yet.

EGOR is currently available via Kickstarter, where it was fully funded in under seven minutes. It has now met its original goal almost tenfold with the backing of over 3,000 buyers. The campaign is scheduled to finish by the end of August with the first wave of products being shipped in December 2026. If you’d like to order yours or learn more, visit EGOR’s Kickstarter page.

EGOR, a new egg-cooking robot, promises to automate breakfast by having your eggs ready whenever you want.

Learn more about the creation and design process of EGOR:

Cheffy: Website | Instagram

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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