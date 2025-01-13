Home / Technology

CES 2025: This Helpful Little Cat Robot Blows on Hot Food and Drinks To Cool Them Down

By Emma Taggart on January 13, 2025

Nekojita FuFu Robot by Yukai Engineering

CES 2025 was packed with amazing new tech, but a few products really stole the show this year. Tokyo-based Yukai Engineering won everyone over with their adorable creations, like a fluffy robot companion that acts just like a real human baby. Another standout was a super cute, cat-shaped mini robot that’s as practical as it is charming—it cools down hot meals and drinks by blowing air on them.

Nékojita FuFu, the mini robot, is designed to clip onto your mug, plate, or bowl. It features a built-in fan powered by a unique algorithm called the “Fu-ing System,” which mimics how humans blow on hot food and drinks. By adjusting the fan’s direction and intensity through its tiny mouth, Nékojita FuFu can cool your meal or beverage to a comfortable temperature in under five minutes. The helpful cat robot even features various blowing modes, such as the full-force “I’ve Got This!” and gentler, steadier blows like the “Not Gonna Spill” mode.

The robot’s name is a clever blend of two concepts. “Neko-jita,” which translates to “cat tongue,” is a Japanese term used to describe people sensitive to hot food—a condition that, according to a 2018 online poll, affects nearly 47% of respondents in Japan. Meanwhile, “FuFu” is an onomatopoeia representing the sound we make when blowing on food to cool it down.

Nékojita FuFu came to life during Yukai Engineering’s 2024 Make-a-Thon. Chief Marketing Officer Tsubasa Tominaga shared that the idea was inspired by his own struggles a few years back, when he often found himself out of breath and dizzy from trying to cool down hot baby food for his son.

“We created Nékojita FuFu as a little personal meal partner, so you can solve your ‘néko-jita’ problem anywhere, anytime,” says Tominaga. “The robot doesn’t just help you enjoy hot coffee. It can make it easier for seniors to down hot soup and reduce parents’ chores by helping kids eat with less help.”

Yukai Engineering plans to launch Nékojita FuFu in Japan by mid-2025, with a price tag of ¥3,800 (around $25). Find out more about this cute product on the Yukai Engineering website.

This cat-shaped mini robot by Yukai Engineering blows on your hot food and drinks to cool them down in under five minutes.

Nekojita FuFu Robot by Yukai Engineering

The helpful cat robot features various blowing modes, such as the full-force “I’ve Got This!” and gentler, steadier blows like the “Not Gonna Spill” mode.

Nekojita FuFu Robot by Yukai Engineering

It features a built-in fan powered by a unique algorithm called the “Fu-ing System,” which mimics how humans blow on hot food and drinks.

Nekojita FuFu Robot by Yukai Engineering

Yukai Engineering: Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images via Yukai Engineering.

Source: Yukai Engineering to Debut ‘Nékojita FuFu,’Attachable Mini-Robot That Cools Hot Drinks/Food, at CES Unveiled

Related Articles:

CES 2025: Adorable Fluffy Robot Attaches to Your Bag and Playfully Engages With Its Surroundings

Pour Too Much Coffee in This Mug and It Will Start Crying

Watch Van Gogh’s Ear Magically Disappear When You Fill This Mug With a Hot Drink

New Robotic Toy Cat for Seniors Provides a Comforting Furry Friend

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Designers Modernize Cuckoo Clocks With Bold Colors and Sleek Edges
This Smart Bird Bath Automatically Takes Photos and Videos of Feathered Friends and Uses AI To Identify Them
CES 2025: Adorable Fluffy Robot Attaches to Your Bag and Playfully Engages With Its Surroundings
Apple Launches New Feature That Will Make Finding Lost Luggage Much Easier By Leveraging AirTags
45 Small Stocking Stuffers That Will Make a Big Impression This Holiday Season
Cozy Crocodile Socks Designed To Look Like a Fuzzy Reptile Is Devouring Your Feet

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Best of 2024: 30 Creative Products We Loved and Added to Our Cart This Year
Surreal Limited-Edition Tech Accessories Inspired by Dalí’s Paintings
Hot Water Bottle Cover Realistically Shaped Like a Curled up Shiba Inu to Snuggle up With
World’s Smartest AI-Powered Tennis Robot Serves Shots Based on Player‘s Movements
Innovative Tent Inflates in Under Two Minutes and Offers Perfect Solution To Camping Hassles
Take a Virtual 3D Tour of St. Peter’s Basilica Created by the Vatican Using 400,000 Images and AI

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.