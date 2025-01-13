CES 2025 was packed with amazing new tech, but a few products really stole the show this year. Tokyo-based Yukai Engineering won everyone over with their adorable creations, like a fluffy robot companion that acts just like a real human baby. Another standout was a super cute, cat-shaped mini robot that’s as practical as it is charming—it cools down hot meals and drinks by blowing air on them.

Nékojita FuFu, the mini robot, is designed to clip onto your mug, plate, or bowl. It features a built-in fan powered by a unique algorithm called the “Fu-ing System,” which mimics how humans blow on hot food and drinks. By adjusting the fan’s direction and intensity through its tiny mouth, Nékojita FuFu can cool your meal or beverage to a comfortable temperature in under five minutes. The helpful cat robot even features various blowing modes, such as the full-force “I’ve Got This!” and gentler, steadier blows like the “Not Gonna Spill” mode.

The robot’s name is a clever blend of two concepts. “Neko-jita,” which translates to “cat tongue,” is a Japanese term used to describe people sensitive to hot food—a condition that, according to a 2018 online poll, affects nearly 47% of respondents in Japan. Meanwhile, “FuFu” is an onomatopoeia representing the sound we make when blowing on food to cool it down.

Nékojita FuFu came to life during Yukai Engineering’s 2024 Make-a-Thon. Chief Marketing Officer Tsubasa Tominaga shared that the idea was inspired by his own struggles a few years back, when he often found himself out of breath and dizzy from trying to cool down hot baby food for his son.

“We created Nékojita FuFu as a little personal meal partner, so you can solve your ‘néko-jita’ problem anywhere, anytime,” says Tominaga. “The robot doesn’t just help you enjoy hot coffee. It can make it easier for seniors to down hot soup and reduce parents’ chores by helping kids eat with less help.”

Yukai Engineering plans to launch Nékojita FuFu in Japan by mid-2025, with a price tag of ¥3,800 (around $25). Find out more about this cute product on the Yukai Engineering website.

All images via Yukai Engineering.

