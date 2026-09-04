Polaroid and Pokémon Team Up on Limited-Edition Cameras to Catch ’Em All on Film

Over its three-decade history, Pokémon has appeared on every imaginable piece of merchandise; from apparel and jewelry to plushies and even ketchup bottles. However, their latest collaboration may take the cake. To celebrate Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, they’ve teamed up with Polaroid for a limited-edition collection featuring cameras, film, and some creative accessories.

Similar to Pokémon video games, where you have to select your starter Pokémon out of three adorable pocket monsters, you have three camera options to choose from. The first two are different versions of the compact Polaroid Go instant camera. First up is a Pikachu edition, wrapped in this critter’s signature bright yellow color. A lightning-bolt-shaped lanyard charm raises from the camera body, evoking Pikachu’s cute tail.

For fans of Eevee and its many “eeveelutions,” the second Polaroid Go is inspired by the charming Sylveon. Here, the nods to the character are more discreet, yet still recognizable. The camera boasts a primarily white body with pink and blue accents and a matching ribbon-like strap.

The third camera is a larger Polaroid Now Generation 3, which gets the Poké Ball treatment. It features a white body capped with red and punctuated by a circular detail around the lens, translating the geometry of the Poké Ball onto the camera. Bringing it all together, the three cameras’ shutter buttons are modeled after a Poké Ball.

Polaroid pays tribute to the character design of Pokémon by borrowing their iconic colors and silhouettes, as well as featuring the characters themselves. This can be best appreciated in the Special-edition i-Type and Go films. On the former, the film depicts many Pokémon friends across generations, such as Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Gengar, Umbreon, and Mimikyu. Meanwhile, the Go film can match its respective cameras with Pikachu and Sylveon-themed frames.

The nine-piece collection is rounded out by three Poké Ball-themed accessories: a camera strap, a camera case, and a Poké Ball-shaped photo album. With all these items by your side, you’ll be truly ready to catch ‘em all… that is, all the great moments the world has to offer.

Pre-orders are now open on Polaroid’s website, followed by a full release on October 5, 2026. To learn more and get one (or three) of your own, visit Polaroid.com.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Pokémon teamed up with Polaroid for a limited-edition collection featuring cameras, film, and some creative accessories.

Polaroid: Website | Instagram

All images via Polaroid.

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