Home / Design / Creative Products

Fourth of July Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

By Sara Barnes on July 3, 2021
Fourth of July Sale

The Fourth of July is a day typically spent grilling and hanging poolside. Whether you’re doing in-person celebrations again or are staying indoors to avoid the heat, you can take advantage of My Modern Met Store’s Fourth of July sale. From July 3 to July 5, we’re offering 15% off your entire order when you use the code FOURTHOFFUN at checkout. Don't delay; the discount ends at 11:59 PM PT.

Looking for a game that is great for outdoor parties? We are big fans of the Comma brand’s big and small Cat Pile games. In these reverse-Jenga-inspired activities, you are trying to stack the kitties as high as you can without them toppling over. Make sure you buy a few sets to increase the challenge (and fun). But if you’re more of a dog person than a cat person, don’t worry. Comma also makes a dog stacking game featuring wood pieces in the shape of the Shiba Inu breed.

If you’re looking beyond games and want to take your craft time outdoors, we have plenty of goodies for that activity. Unwind with analog art when you try paint-by-number kits by Elle Creé. They have the nostalgia of a beloved childhood activity, but they're made with adults in mind. Each kit has two paintbrushes and all the paints you’ll need to successfully complete the piece. When you finish, you'll have an 8″ x 10″ canvas that’s ready to be framed.

Peruse our entire selection of creative products by visiting My Modern Met Store. Remember, use the code FOURTHOFFUN to save 15% on your entire order until 11:59 PM PDT on July 5. And if you spend over $100, the shipping is on us (for U.S. locations only).

My Modern Met Store is offering a 15% discount for the Fourth of July. Just use the code FOURTHOFFUN from July 3 to July 5 11:59 PM PDT.

 

Big Wooden Cat Pile Game

Cat Pile Game

Comma | $36

 

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

Vintage Bird Scarf

Shovava | $56+

 

Embroidery-Inspired Temporary Tattoo Set

Temporary Tattoos

Tattly | $15

 

Viviva Spring Colorsheets

 

Wolf Embroidery Kit

 

The Great Wave Tote Bag

Reusable Tote Bag by LOQI

LOQI | $14.95

 

Avian Friends 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Bird Jigsaw Puzzle

Galison | $17.50

 

642 Things to Draw Book

 

Paint Brush & Palette Earrings

 

‘Frida With Flowers' (Turquoise Background) Paint-by-Numbers Kit

Paint by Numbers Kit by Elle Cree

Elle Creé | $34.95

 

Jungle Slotted Spoon

Creative Kitchen Tools

OTOTO | $16

 

Rainbow Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Father's Day Gift Ideas at My Modern Met Store

Brogamats | $25

 

Wicked Witch Bookmark

 

Chameleon Markers — Complementary Pastel Colors Set

Chameleon Color and Blending System

Chameleon | $39.99

Related Articles:

Adorable Loch Ness Monster Kitchen Tools Add a Pinch of Fun to Every Meal

Travel in Style With These Reversible Weekender Bags

Show Off Your Creative Side With These Pretty Pendant Necklaces

FOLLOW MY MODERN MET STORE: FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | PINTEREST | TWITTER
SUBSCRIBE TO MY MODERN MET STORE NEWSLETTER FOR UPDATES!

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

15 Seed and Grow Kits To Help Cultivate Your Green Thumb
Smart Helmet Designed With Style and Safety for Hi-Tech Cyclists
10 Best Western Calligraphy Workbooks to Practice Hand Lettering
Father’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All Creative Gifts for Dad
Adorable Soy Candles of Miniature Cacti and Succulents
Surprise a Flower Child With These Freshly Picked Gifts for Nature Lovers

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stitch Your Favorite ‘Friends’ Characters With This Cool Crochet Kit
Amazon Prime Day 2021: How to Get the Best Deals for Creative Products
10+ Gifts for Painters That Aren’t Just Art Supplies
Memorial Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
15+ Modern and Vintage Candlesticks, Candelabras, and Tea Light Holders
Bring the Fun Outside With These Unique Games and Activities

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.