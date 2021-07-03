Fourth of July Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

The Fourth of July is a day typically spent grilling and hanging poolside. Whether you’re doing in-person celebrations again or are staying indoors to avoid the heat, you can take advantage of My Modern Met Store’s Fourth of July sale. From July 3 to July 5, we’re offering 15% off your entire order when you use the code FOURTHOFFUN at checkout. Don't delay; the discount ends at 11:59 PM PT.
Looking for a game that is great for outdoor parties? We are big fans of the Comma brand’s big and small Cat Pile games. In these reverse-Jenga-inspired activities, you are trying to stack the kitties as high as you can without them toppling over. Make sure you buy a few sets to increase the challenge (and fun). But if you’re more of a dog person than a cat person, don’t worry. Comma also makes a dog stacking game featuring wood pieces in the shape of the Shiba Inu breed.
If you’re looking beyond games and want to take your craft time outdoors, we have plenty of goodies for that activity. Unwind with analog art when you try paint-by-number kits by Elle Creé. They have the nostalgia of a beloved childhood activity, but they're made with adults in mind. Each kit has two paintbrushes and all the paints you’ll need to successfully complete the piece. When you finish, you'll have an 8″ x 10″ canvas that’s ready to be framed.
Peruse our entire selection of creative products by visiting My Modern Met Store. Remember, use the code FOURTHOFFUN to save 15% on your entire order until 11:59 PM PDT on July 5. And if you spend over $100, the shipping is on us (for U.S. locations only).
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
Embroidery-Inspired Temporary Tattoo Set
Viviva Spring Colorsheets
Wolf Embroidery Kit
The Great Wave Tote Bag
Avian Friends 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
642 Things to Draw Book
Paint Brush & Palette Earrings
‘Frida With Flowers' (Turquoise Background) Paint-by-Numbers Kit
Jungle Slotted Spoon
Rainbow Joes: Series 1 Figurines
Wicked Witch Bookmark
Chameleon Markers — Complementary Pastel Colors Set
