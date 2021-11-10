Artist Benjamin Shine on His Unexpected Collaboration With Tulle [Podcast]

Textile artist Benjamin Shine uses swathes of tulle to fabricate flowing three-dimensional portraits of unnamed figures, often suggesting ideas of energy and impermanence. A true master of his material, Shine’s work has been recognized and exhibited globally, with his clients and collaborations including The Met, Vogue, and many others.

This week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we interview Shine about his artistic journey, beginning with his initial resistance towards becoming a “starving artist” in fashion design and progressing to how he then discovered and began innovating with tulle: the lightweight fabric with which he has now become so deeply entwined. Plus, Shine goes on to answer your listener questions, offering insight into his creative process, other materials that intrigue him, and how he tracks his many artistic ideas with a helpful system of translucent folders.

This is an excellent episode for artists or art lovers wanting to learn more about finding their voice and working with unique materials. Shine’s story reminds us to be flexible, allowing ourselves to follow threads of ideas even after we feel they’ve begun to take shape.

To stay up to date on the latest Top Artist episodes, make sure you subscribe using your favorite podcast app. And, if you want even more content from our show, sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Instagram.

This episode is brought to you by Canvy, a service that allows you to visualize your artwork in realistic spaces. With multiple plans offered, sign up now and see if Canvy is right for you.

Listen to our chat with textile artist Benjamin Shine on the impact of tulle in his work.

Watch the interview on YouTube to see the incredible artwork we discuss with Benjamin Shine.

My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Benjamin Shine: Website | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Benjamin Shine.

Related Articles:

Interview: Artist Makes Faces Emerge from Brilliantly Manipulated Netted Tulle Fabric

Artist Transforms Billowy Lengths of Tulle Into Meditative Faces

Elegant Figures and Faces of Dancers Emerge from Intricately Folded Sheets of Fabric