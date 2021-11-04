Home / Inspiring

School Teacher’s Ingenious Lesson on Fairness Using Band-Aids Goes Viral on TikTok

By Claudicet Pena on November 4, 2021
Viral TikTok Video Band-Aid Lesson

Photo: Aimeesedventures / TikTok

What is fair? The concept of fairness is somewhat complex; but, thankfully, an educator named Aimee Scott has broken it down with some visual aids—Band-Aids, actually. The Utah-based third-grade teacher is an active TikToker who uses her platform to spread knowledge and understanding. In a now-viral TikTok video (it has nearly seven million views), Scott shares a simple lesson with the use of bandages to explain a complicated concept in a way that children can understand. And, honestly, it clarifies abstract ideas for adults as well.

Here’s how the “Band-Aid Lesson” goes:

On the first day of school, Scott plays this “fairness” game by asking her students to raise their hands if they have ever scraped their elbow in class. She calls on one child to tell their story of how they hurt and scraped their elbow. After they've told their story, she says, “I'm so sorry you hurt your elbow” and puts a Band-Aid on their elbow.

Next, she asks her students to raise their hands if they have ever bumped their head in class. She calls on one child to tell their story of how they bumped their head. After they're done, she says, “I'm so sorry you hurt your head.” At this point, things get funny as she proceeds to she put a Band-Aid on… their elbow!

Scott repeats this same sequence for a scraped knee, ending it with another Band-Aid on the child's elbow.

By this time, all of her students seem to be confused. Scott stops the lesson and has a conversation about how she gave everyone the exact same thing in the exact same way, yet it wasn't helpful to all of them. She goes on to explain in her TikTok video that “fair does not mean everyone gets the same thing. Fair means that everyone gets what they need to be successful.”

After the lesson, students are more understanding as to why kids who have diabetes need an extra snack to raise their blood sugar levels, or why other kids who have autism need noise canceling headphones, and why others who have ADHD need a fidget spinner.  This brilliantly simple lesson helps children understand when they see another student getting something or being able to do something that they aren’t able to have or do. Scott's video proves that how you teach the concept is just as important as what you are trying to teach.

Aimee decided to create the video of her “Band-Aid Lesson” after meeting with several concerned parents worried that their children would be teased for needing something extra or different—e.g. snacks to regulate their blood sugar, a Dexcom monitor due to their type 1 diabetes diagnosis, fidget toys to help those with ADHD to concentrate, extra time on tests for children with anxiety issues, etc. The idea was to share these teaching strategies with other teachers so they could use it in their classrooms, too; but, now parents all over are applauding Scott for the brilliant lesson in humanity and understanding. It's a lesson all children should learn and adults could use a reminder on from time to time.

Watch third-grade teacher Aimee Scott teach the “Band-Aid” lesson about fairness:

@aimeesedventures #howiteach fairness to my #elementarystudents #iteach #backtoschool #teachersoftiktok #teachersontiktok #teacher #teachingontiktok #classroom ♬ original sound – Aimee | Elementary Teacher

h/t: [Upworthy]

All images via Aimeesedventures.

Claudicet Pena

Claudicet Pena is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. In 2005, she attended the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University where she studied Business and Marketing. Later in her career, she found herself teaching yoga and meditation full-time, earning the title “Best Yoga Teacher 2016” by Best Self Atlanta Magazine. Claudicet is currently based in Boston, combining her passions for art, writing, and business development. As a creative at heart, she devotes time to her own outlets of yoga, meditation, writing, drawing, and painting. Claudicet also shares her love of arts & culture with her daughter as they explore the city and travel abroad. Explore along with them on Instagram: @claudipena.
Read all posts from Claudicet Pena
