Home / Art / Art Supplies

7 Best Brush Pens for Drawing and Hand-Lettering

By Margherita Cole on April 26, 2021
Person Drawing With a Brush Pen

Photo: Stock Photos from Natalia Lebedinskaia/Shutterstock

For artists that love to work in ink, there are many different kinds of pens to try—each with its own advantages and disadvantages. While technical pens like Micron Pigmas can help you create consistent lines that are ideal for detailed artwork, brush pens have their own unique qualities that make them a must-have tool for illustrators, cartoonists, and hand-lettering artists.

As its name suggests, brush pens feature a brush-like tip made of nylon or natural bristles instead of a metal nib. So, similar to brushes used in painting and calligraphy, these utensils will perform with varying levels of flexibility, producing thick and thin lines depending on the angle and pressure used. This expressive linework is an attractive trait for both cursive handwriting and drawings, as it creates visual interest for the viewer.

While brush pens may not be as straightforward to use as ballpoints or rollerballs, you'll find that with a little bit of practice and experimentation, they too can become a favorite tool. Here, we've narrowed down our picks for the best brush pens.

Check out our selection below.

Interested in trying brush pens? Here are our picks of the top 7 best ones.

 

Pentel Pocket Brush Pen (with 2 Refills)

Pentel Pocket Brush Pen

Pentel | $15.58

The Pentel Pocket Brush Pen is a favorite of cartoonists for a reason. Its diminutive size not only makes it easier to carry but also easier to hold in the hand, allowing the artist to create more controlled linework. This is a good choice for brush pen beginners.

 

Kuretake Brush Pen (with 3 Refills)

Kuretake Brush Pen

Kuretake | $34.72

Designed in Japan, the Kuretake Brush Pen is a sleek utensil inspired by traditional calligraphy brushes. It features super-fine nylon bristles that produce smooth, controlled strokes and comes with three extra ink cartridges.

 

Zebra Fude Brush Pen (Super Fine)

Zebra Fude Brush Pen

Zebra | $2.58

This utensil is an ideal choice for artists who desire a more precise brush pen line. The Zebra Fude Brush Pen features a super-fine tip that is both small and flexible, allowing the user to render more detailed work.

 

Copic Gasenfude Brush Tip Pen

Copic Gasenfude Brush Pen

Copic Marker | $6.21

The Copic Gasenfude Brush Pen is based on a traditional Japanese sumi-e brush, which is used in calligraphy. It features high-quality nylon bristles and a sleek design. Plus, this utensil contains water-based pigment ink that is archival and compatible with Copic Markers.

 

Sakura Pigma Brush Pen (Set of 3)

Micron Brush Pen Set

Sakura Pigma | $8.99

Fans of the Micron Pigmas should definitely try adding Sakura's Brush Pen to their collection. Developed for calligraphers and illustrators, this pen has a fine, flexible brush nib and quick-drying, waterproof, and fade-resistant ink.

 

Kuretake Bimoji Fude Pen (Medium)

Kuretake Brush Pen

Kuretake | $4.32

The Kuretake Bimoji Fude Pen is designed to mimic the look and feel of a traditional calligraphy brush. Available in different nib sizes, this pen allows for a bold application of smudge-proof and water-resistant ink.

 

Pilot Futayaku Double-Sided Brush Pen

Pilot Futayaku Double-Sided Brush Pen

Pilot | $5.83

The Pilot Futayaku is a great pen for the artist in search of options. A double-sided brush, it includes one fine nib brush tip and one medium brush tip in its nifty design.

 

 

Related Articles:

10 Best Portable Art Supplies if You’re an Artist On-the-Go

10+ Essential Art Supplies to Help You Start Drawing Your Own Comics

New to Art Making? Make Sure You Have These Essential Drawing Supplies

Artist Cindy Lane Shares Her Favorite Watercolor Supplies for Special Event on My Modern Met

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Print Artists That Will Inspire You to Try Silk Screen Printing at Home
10 Essential Books for Learning How To Make Your Own Natural Art Supplies
7 of the Best Mechanical Pencils That Artists and Designers Absolutely Love
10 Essential Craft Supplies That Are Must-Haves for Your Studio Stash
Learn About How Linseed Oil Can Improve the Qualities You Already Love About Oil Paint
7 Best Charcoal Pencil Sets For Artists of Every Skill Level

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

You Can Paint Masterpieces Anywhere With This Nifty Watercolor Set
These Watercolor Markers Let You Beautifully Blend Colors Without a Paintbrush
Start Painting With the Most Popular Types of Brushes and Learn To Make Them Last
You Can Craft Beautiful Stained Glass at Home With These Colorful Kits
17 Best Watercolor Paint Sets Both Beginners and Professional Artists Will Love
10 of the Best Watercolor Pencil Sets That Beginners and Professionals Love

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.