10 Best “How to Draw” Books for Kids To Inspire Creativity While Having Fun

Learning how to draw is a lifelong journey that can begin at any age. If you're a kid, however, it's important to learn essential drawing techniques and to practice as much as you can. Fortunately, there's a range of educational books that can make this process both easy and fun.

We've put together 10 of the best “how to draw” books for kids. Our selection covers guides to sketching portraits, animals, anime, and much more. One of our favorites is Aaria Baid's Essential Techniques and Step-by-Step Drawings for Kids, which goes over shading, perspective, and proportions, and includes projects on how to render animals and create hand lettering.

Scroll down to see our full selection of the best how-to-draw books for kids.

Inspire creativity at any age with one of these how-to-draw books for kids.

The How to Draw Book for Kids

Written and illustrated by Jacy Corral, How to Draw Book for Kids is an ideal starter book for young artists who want to try their hand at sketching a little bit of everything. Inside the book are tutorials on how to create cute animals, underwater scenes, things in outer space, and much more.

How to Draw Books: Easy Techniques and Step-by-Step Drawings for Kids

Help your kid learn essential drawing techniques with this drawing book by Aaria Baid. Easy Techniques and Step-by-Step Drawings for Kids covers the basics of drawing, including how to shade from dark to light and how to use perspective. In addition, the book includes a range of projects, from how to draw animals to how to create hand lettering.

The Big Book of Faces

The Book of Faces by Erik DePrince will ensure that your kid never hits a creative block. This whimsical step-by-step book provides illustrated instructions on how to create 400 different faces, which is sure to keep your child busy for weeks to come.

Create Your Own Graphic Novel

David Wayne Chiu has created the perfect book to kickstart children's comic journey. Create Your Own Graphic Novel provides instructions on how to write and draw a story from start to finish, as well as more than 50 pre-paneled layout pages to help them get started on their project.

Modern Flowers: How to Draw Books for Kids

If your kid is a flower child, then treat them to this fun, floral book by Alli Koch. How to Draw Modern Flowers for Kids will help creatives of every age learn how to create different kinds of flowers and plants, including sunflowers, daffodils, roses, magnolias, and succulents.

How to Draw 101 Animals

Many children enjoy drawing animals and cartoons. Luckily, artist Dan Green merges both interests in How to Draw 101 Animals. Using a distinct, cute style, he shows students how to render lions, snakes, monkeys, birds, and more in simple easy-to-follow steps.

Portrait Drawing for Kids

It's never too early to learn how to draw a portrait. Artist Angela Rizza breaks down this seemingly complicated process so that children of all ages can start sketching faces. Portrait Drawing for Kids includes numerous lessons on how to create pictures of other people as well as how to make your own self-portrait.

Ralph Masiello's Bug Drawing Book

This book by Ralph Masiello is ideal for any kid who's fascinated by creepy crawlies. The Bug Drawing Book will show children of all ages how to draw caterpillars, beetles, and other insects with clear step-by-step images and accompanying instructions.

Learn to Draw Disney's Classic Animated Movies

Many creatives grow up wanting to draw their favorite Disney characters. Well, with this book, it becomes much, much easier! Created by Disney Storybook Artists, Learn to Draw Disney's Classic Animated Movies features instructions on how to draw some of their most beloved characters, including Peter Pan, Alice from Alice in Wonderland, Bambi, and many more.

How to Draw Anime

Does your child want to learn how to draw in an anime or manga style? Artist Aimi Aikawa has put together illustrated tutorials in her book How to Draw Anime that will help aspiring artists draw heads, facial features, proportions, emotion, clothing, and more in the distinct style.

