25 of the Best Kitchen Tools to Compliment Your Cooking

By Sara Barnes on March 3, 2023
Best Kitchen

Photo: Slippat
Takeout is great, but cooking helps to feed our souls. After all, what's better than a home-cooked meal? While first-rate tools won’t instantly make you a better cook, having the right items will help you do some techniques easily and even encourage you to get in the kitchen and try that new recipe. (Plus, it never hurts to have nice things.)

The good news is that you don’t have to break the bank to get some great kitchen tools. There are durable, well-designed items out there that are reasonably priced and will offer you valuable assistance in your soups, brownies, and other goodies you create. Some brands, like OTOTO, pair quirkiness with great design to provide you with fun and function—the best of both worlds.

Here, we’ll look at multiple categories of kitchen accessories, from utensils to pans and eco-friendly ways to store your leftovers.

Are you looking to upgrade the things in your kitchen? Here are the best kitchen tools to help you make mouthwatering meals and tasty treats.

 

Kitchen Utensils

If you’re in the kitchen often, you’re likely reaching for a bevy of utensils. These often-unsung heroes stir, sauté, and add that perfect touch of zest. When buying a utensil, consider how many uses it may have. A silicone spatula, for instance, can stir sauces and flip omelets, while a microplane can zest and be a stand-in for a cheese grater.  Getting more than one use out of a tool will help you avoid clutter and help keep your kitchen tidy, which is the cardinal rule of cooking—a clean workspace.

 

Silicone Spatula

Best Kitchen Tools

GIR | $12.95

 

Large Stainless Steel Fish Turner/Spatula

 

Microplane

Best Kitchen Tools

Microplane | $16.99

 

5-Inch Strainer Basket for Pasta and More

 

Utensil Rest / Lid Holder

Best Kitchen Tools

IYOOH | $10.95

 

Pans and Trays

Buy good quality pans and trays—and treat them well—and they will last a long time. You might have the standard 9″ x 13″ dish or a sheet tray, but consider how other items can enhance what you like to make. If you've got a sweet tooth, check out the all-edges brownie pan. It is ingeniously engineered to only bake the crispy edge of a brownie, which is always the first to go.

 

3-Inch-Tall Cake Pan

Best Kitchen Tools

Wilton | $11.99

 

All Edges Brownie Pan

All Edges Brownie Pan

Baker's Edge | $54.99

 

Silicone Muffin Pan

Best Kitchen Tools

Caketime | $8.59

 

Handheld Sandwich Grill and Panini Press

Best Kitchen Tools

Toas-Tite | $34.95

 

Single-Job Kitchen Tools

Although it's good practice to buy things that can be used in multiple ways, there are some things that have one job to do and do it well. Often, they will make your life easier by making the things you do all the time in cooking—such as stripping herbs—a more efficient process. To avoid filling your kitchen with things you only use occasionally, consider what tasks you perform on a regular basis and get things to support that.

 

Boiled Egg Peeler

Best Kitchen Tools

NEGG | $14.99

 

Egg Timer

Best Kitchen Tools

NobleEgg | $7.99

 

Herb Stripper

Best Kitchen Tools

Chef'n | $14.99

 

Emulstir Salad Dressing Mixer

Best Kitchen Tools

Chef'n | $18.99

 

Strawberry Huller

Best Kitchen Tools

Chef'n | $8.99

 

Meat Tenderizer

Best Kitchen Tools

Chef Master | $28.50

 

Mandoline Slicer

Best Kitchen Tools

OXO | $74.26

 

Large Salad Spinner

Best Kitchen Tools

OXO | $29.95

 

Digital Meat Thermometer

Best Kitchen Tools

ThermoPro | $13.59

 

Grizzly Hot Pot Trivet

Best Kitchen Tools

OTOTO | $16

 

Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat

Silicone Mat

Slippat | $24.99

 

Eco-Friendly Storage and Composting

Plastic zipper bags and cling wrap are convenient, but they are disposable and not great for the environment. Luckily, there are plenty of eco-friendly alternatives that will help keep your fruit fresh and your salad crispy. In place of cling wrap, for example, get a set of beeswax wraps. These versatile seals can cover open containers or be used to wrap an avocado you want to keep green.

 

Stackable Lunch Container

Best Kitchen Tools

Bentgo | $16.99

 

Food Saver Set

Best Kitchen Tools

Food Huggers | $16.99

 

Reusable Storage Bag (set of 4)

Best Kitchen Tools

Stasher | $54.99

 

Bee's Wrap (3 Pack)

Beeswax Wrap

Bee's Wrap | $16.14

 

Kitchen Compost

Best Kitchen Tools

Bamboozle | $39.99

 

