Artist Creates Adorable Mini Felted Sculptures Filled With Charming Detail of Beloved Pets

There are many ways to capture the essence of a furry friend. Many pet parents love snapping pictures or even commissioning portraits paintings and drawings of their beloved animals. Some, however, have opted for a uniquely crafted memento of their furry friends through needle felting. Alyson Gurney of Little Felted Friends knows this all too well, and has devoted her talents to making charming, pocket-sized versions of beloved dogs and cats. Not only do they capture their exact appearance, but even have that fuzzy feel that makes them all the more adorable.

“Through working with pet owners to capture the essence of their best friends, I’ve come to understand the deep, irreplaceable bond that exists between people and their pets,” the artist tells My Modern Met. Gurney, who has a background in graphic design, has seen the power of this connection firsthand. In 2014, Gurney adopted a puppy named Drift, who inspired this creative venture. “For many, their dogs or cats are not just companions—they’re family, confidants, and a source of unwavering love.”

Each Little Felted Friend sculpture stands 3 inches tall, and is made of 100% New Zealand wool—including a little heart Gurney places inside every miniature pet. Creating each felted portrait takes Gurney between four and six weeks, which allows the crafter to precisely interpret the details of each animal, resulting in a lifelike piece that pet parents have come to cherish. The result is even more enchanting when the original subject poses next to his or her tiny fluffy version.

Gurney typically works based on photographs. This allows her to depict current pets as well as those that have passed. “Some of the most meaningful work I do is creating felted friends for grieving pet owners, helping them preserve the presence of their most special friends in a lasting, tangible way,” she shares. Regardless of the state of the pet, there's something special about every single one of her creations. “Seeing someone light up as they recognize their beloved friend in felt form is a reminder of the pure happiness our pets bring us every day.”

Ultimately, Gurney hopes her creations spark the same comforting feelings pets bring into our lives. “Through Little Felted Friends, I hope to bring comfort, joy, and connection to others from the palm of my hand, to theirs,” she shares. “My creations aim to capture the soul of each pet, sparking memories that bring both tears and smiles.”

To order yours, visit Little Felted Friends' website, where a set number of slots are released on the first of each month at 10 am ET. To learn more and stay up to date with Gurney's creations, follow Little Felted Friends on Instagram.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Little Felted Friends.

