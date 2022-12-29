Every 10 years, film lovers everywhere wait for the British Film Institute's Sight and Sound team to release their list of greatest films of all time. The decennial tradition dates all the way back to 1952, and for many decades, Citizen Kane reigned supreme. This year, there are many firsts—including a new number one.

Belgian film Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles is this year’s greatest film of all time. Jeanne Dielman, the movie’s subject, grapples with self-liberation and identity as a widowed mother and prostitute. Directed by Chantal Akerman, the movie is the first film directed by a woman to hold the top spot, and the first to ever even be in the top 10. But that’s not all that’s new.

This year marked the beginning of 2010 films being eligible for critics’ consideration, and many contemporary works have joined the likes of Vertigo, Singin’ in the Rain, and The Godfather. Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Barry Jenkins' Moonlight, Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, and Bong Joon-ho's Parasite were all selected. As well, seven Black filmmakers were on the list, six more than there were in 2012’s list. And, for the first time ever, animated films have joined the ranks. Two of Hayao Miyazaki’s films, My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away, are 72nd and 75th, respectively.

You can find the entire list on BFI’s website here.

