Home / Food Art

Baker Turns Gingerbread Into Sculptures of Iconic Movie Characters

By Margherita Cole on July 14, 2022
Gingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline Eriksson

Oslo-based baker Caroline Eriksson takes gingerbread houses to the next level. Using this edible medium, she creates striking sculptures inspired by movies and media that will make you do a double-take. Each one features amazingly realistic details that make it hard to believe it is modeled from gingerbread.

Eriksson has been crafting delectable works of art for nearly 10 years. “New techniques and recipes I have developed along the way, now also allow me to work with gingerbread in a similar way to clay—I can sculpt in soft, pre-baked gingerbread dough, and let it air-dry,” she explains to My Modern Met. “This opens up so many more possibilities for what can be created. Depending on the form and size of the creation I either use only gingerbread—making it entirely edible or have an armature of steel wire and foil to fill out the structure. When I am satisfied with my sculpture I use a Dremel tool to fine-tune details and then airbrush it with edible colors to give it more contrast and life.”

Her incredible portfolio includes sculptures depicting movie characters such as Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, Venom from Spider-Man, and Optimus Prime from Transformers. Some of these are nearly life-size in structure, while others are smaller in size. And while they range in appearance, they have a common inspirational theme: imaginative characters. “I am really into everything sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, and I am intrigued by fictional characters and monsters,” Eriksson tells My Modern Met.

Scroll down to see more gingerbread sculptures by Eriksson, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest creations.

Oslo-based baker Caroline Eriksson creates amazing sculptures inspired by movies and media.

Gingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline Eriksson

She makes each one entirely from gingerbread, meaning they are completely edible.

Gingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline Eriksson

It can take up to five weeks to create these intricate sculptures, which include characters like Venom from Spider-Man.

Gingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline ErikssonGingerbread Cake Sculpture by Caroline Eriksson

Caroline Eriksson: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Caroline Eriksson.

Related Articles:

Delectable Fine Art-Inspired Cakes Look Like They Belong in a Museum

Brilliant Food Artist Turns Boring Cakes into Imaginative Miniature Scenes of Life

Architect-Turned-Baker Designs Beautiful, Bold Cakes Inspired by Art and Math

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Japanese Food Artist Makes Crystal Clear Desserts With Delicious Treats You Can See Inside
Museum Challenges Visitors To Transform Their Favorite Artworks Into Cakes
Japanese Baker Recreates the South Pole as Adorable Rice Cakes
Pastry Chef Creates 8-Foot-Tall Giraffe Made Entirely of Chocolate
Ambitious Couple Is “Traveling” to Every Country in the World by Recreating Traditional Foods for Incredible At-Home Feasts
Mouthwatering “Dumplings Around the World” Party Shows the Vast Variety of Pocket Foods

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Japanese Artist’s “3D Lattes” Recreate Adorable Characters Out of Foam
Food Artist Transforms Ordinary Pieces of Toast Into Delicious Works of Art
Japanese Baker Serves Super Cute Cookies Shaped Like Adorable Little Hamsters
Redditor Creates Epic ‘Star Wars‘ Cake Inspired by the Death Star’s Meridian Trench
Rabbit-Themed Bakery Makes Lovable Bunny-Shaped Cakes and Bread in Tokyo
This Japanese Hot Pot Restaurant Features an Adorable Bear Taking a Dip in the Hot Springs

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]