Baker Turns Gingerbread Into Sculptures of Iconic Movie Characters

Oslo-based baker Caroline Eriksson takes gingerbread houses to the next level. Using this edible medium, she creates striking sculptures inspired by movies and media that will make you do a double-take. Each one features amazingly realistic details that make it hard to believe it is modeled from gingerbread.

Eriksson has been crafting delectable works of art for nearly 10 years. “New techniques and recipes I have developed along the way, now also allow me to work with gingerbread in a similar way to clay—I can sculpt in soft, pre-baked gingerbread dough, and let it air-dry,” she explains to My Modern Met. “This opens up so many more possibilities for what can be created. Depending on the form and size of the creation I either use only gingerbread—making it entirely edible or have an armature of steel wire and foil to fill out the structure. When I am satisfied with my sculpture I use a Dremel tool to fine-tune details and then airbrush it with edible colors to give it more contrast and life.”

Her incredible portfolio includes sculptures depicting movie characters such as Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, Venom from Spider-Man, and Optimus Prime from Transformers. Some of these are nearly life-size in structure, while others are smaller in size. And while they range in appearance, they have a common inspirational theme: imaginative characters. “I am really into everything sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, and I am intrigued by fictional characters and monsters,” Eriksson tells My Modern Met.

Scroll down to see more gingerbread sculptures by Eriksson, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest creations.

Oslo-based baker Caroline Eriksson creates amazing sculptures inspired by movies and media.

She makes each one entirely from gingerbread, meaning they are completely edible.

It can take up to five weeks to create these intricate sculptures, which include characters like Venom from Spider-Man.

Caroline Eriksson: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Caroline Eriksson.

Related Articles:

Delectable Fine Art-Inspired Cakes Look Like They Belong in a Museum

Brilliant Food Artist Turns Boring Cakes into Imaginative Miniature Scenes of Life

Architect-Turned-Baker Designs Beautiful, Bold Cakes Inspired by Art and Math