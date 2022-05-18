Transform Into a Butterfly When You Slip on Any of These Ethereal Wing Gowns

Float like a butterfly when you wear a gown by Bibian Blue. Based in Barcelona, the collection of unique dresses look as though they were assembled with various parts of delicate butterfly wings. The all-over surface designs mimic the motif of different species, such as the monarch and its bright orange hues. Adding to the ethereal feeling are smaller pieces of fabric attachments that are left to flow as you move; some of the garments even have a cape or caplet sleeves that literally give you wings.

Each piece by Bibian Blue is not only clothing but also a work of wearable art. Accordingly, the concept behind the gowns straddles genres, styles, and eras both present and future. “The collections,” Bibian Blue writes, “evoke expressions of realities yet to be born, which are in return to melancholic depictions of a time yet to happen.” Delighting in contradictions, the corset dresses aim to engage us because they are “unclassifiable.”

The designer continues, “Reinventing mythological styles, Baroque and Neo-classical designs, Bibiban Blue’s technological experimentation and the creative new ways of dealing with materials and fabric, converge into unique yet functional garments, essentially feminine.”

The butterflies collection is now available on Bibian Blue’s online shop.

Bibian Blue: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Bibian Blue.

