Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Funny Early Entries of the 2024 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

By Jessica Stewart on June 28, 2024
Brown bear mother walking with cubs clinging to her back

“Holding on for a ride” by Alexander Fine.
Animal: Brown Bear
“Mother brown bear trying to go and her cubs want a ride instead of walking.”

With just one month left before the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards closes for entries, they've given us a sneak preview of some of the hilarious images submitted thus far. From clingy kids to a three-headed giraffe, these photos are sure to bring a smile to your face.

The Awards, founded in 2015, caters to both professional and amateur photographers and uses humor to bring attention to conservation issues. Each year, the photo contest supports a sustainable conservation organization. This year, the Whitley Fund for Nature will receive that support. The UK-based non-profit supports local conservation leaders working in their home country and has assisted more than 200 conservationists in 90 countries over the past 30 years.

“It’s a pleasure to be working with the Comedy Wildlife team—fantastic partners who share our commitment to generating vital awareness of conservation through the power of photography,” says Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe senior general manager marketing. “With only one month to go to enter the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, we’ve loved seeing all the hilarious entries so far, and look forward to receiving more entertaining wildlife shots over the next month.”

The contest is free to enter and is accepting submissions until July 31. So, if you have a humorous wildlife photo you'd like to share, what are you waiting for? The winner will receive a safari in Kenya's iconic Maasai Mara, while other prizes include Nikon photo equipment. And, for the first time, all of the finalists will see their work on display in a special exhibit in London.

Check out some silly early entries for the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards.

Newborn seal rolling in sand on the beach

“Laughing outloud” by Ingo Hamann.
Animal: Seal
“This newborn seal seems to be laughing at a good joke.”

Three giraffes at the Green Kalahari in South Africa

“Three heads are better than one” by John Mullineux.
Animal: Giraffe
“Two male giraffe were fighting shortly after drinking some water in the green Kalahari. They again started sizing each other up but ended up scooching over to a third giraffe. In a single moment, the three formed one body with three heads.”

Two polar bears in Churchill, Manitoba, Canada

“Did You Hear the One About The….?” by Wendy Kaveney.
Animal: Polar bear
“Anthropomorphic antics of polar bears (Ursus maritimus) telling each other jokes and laughing hysterically.”

Three toed sloth hanging on a branch in Costa Rica

“Slow hands” by Harry Collins.
Animal: Three toed sloth
“A sloth in Costa Rica that looks like he may have been a guitar player in a previous life. This image gives new meaning to Eric Clapton's nickname ‘slowhand.'”

Male mallard flying behind a tree

“Watch Out For That Tree” by Mark Koster.
Animal: Male mallard duck
“A male mallard flying appears to be running into a tree at Chaparral Park in Scottsdale, actually was flying behind it!”

Open to both professionals and amateurs, the photo contest is open for entries until July 31.

Sea turtle swimming underwater

“Pick Me Pick Meeeeee” by Thomas Van Puymbroeck.
Animal: Sea turtle
“Who wants to live in a plastic-free ocean? Meeeee.”

Group of chinstrap penguins in Antarctica

“Three's A Crowd” by Deena Sveinsson.
Animal: Chinstrap penguins
“When we finally arrived at Half Moon Island in the South Shetland Islands, Antarctica our unassuming expedition ship was greeted by a beautiful white and snowy landscape. We zipped across the cold ocean waters, and upon disembarking the zodiacs, the group was careful to follow the increased biosecurity measures that were put into effect in Antarctica due to the bird flu. Arriving in the spring and the very early tourist season, we didn't have the large number of chinstrap penguins I had imagined we would. I expected thousands of them, but we were only greeted by a few hundred. As this was our first stop in Antarctica, I quickly started to take the usual photographs we all seemed to see. But then, in the distance, I saw these three chinstrap penguins hanging out with one another, having a good time. I walked as quickly as I could with a torn meniscus and a sprained MCL on my right knee. When I reached the penguins, it happened suddenly, there seemed to be a slight ruckus and some disagreement. Shortly after that, the penguin pair briskly walked off leaving the poor little lone fella wondering why he was left. I couldn't help but laugh when I viewed this photo on the back of my camera. How humanlike. And how awful it must be to be that third wheel.”

Funny wildlife photo

“Not a good idea” by Anton Pretorius.
Animal: Buffalo and cattle egret
“This western cattle egret thinking of having a go at the male organ of a buffalo.”

White-breasted waterhen on a branch

“Peak A Boo!” by Tilan Weerasinghe.
Animal: White-breasted waterhen
“A water cock giving a hilarious action.”

Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards.

Related Articles:

Adorably Funny Winners of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Funny Finalists of the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Kangaroo Strumming an Air Guitar Wins Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

These Early Entries From the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Are a Hoot

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Pair of Resting Cuckoo Bees Wins the Royal Entomological Society’s Insect Photo Competition
Solar Eclipse Photo Contest Winners Celebrate North America’s Recent Total Eclipse
High-Flying Gymnast Wins the 2024 World Sports Photography Awards
2024 Audubon Photography Awards Celebrates the Beauty of North American Birds
Winner of AI Photo Contest Disqualified After He Reveals He Actually Took the Photo
Exceptional Winners of 1839 Awards’ Photo Contest Celebrating the Power of Color Photography

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Winners of the Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024 Contest
Adorably Funny Winners of the 2024 Comedy Pet Photo Awards
21 Incredible Nominees From the 2024 Drone Photo Awards
100 World-Class Conservation Photographers Put 100 Photos on Sale To Help the Ocean
25 Striking Winners of Competition Celebrating Black and White Photography
15 Awe-Inspiring Images of Our Galaxy from the 2024 Milky Way Photographer of the Year

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.