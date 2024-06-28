Funny Early Entries of the 2024 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

With just one month left before the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards closes for entries, they've given us a sneak preview of some of the hilarious images submitted thus far. From clingy kids to a three-headed giraffe, these photos are sure to bring a smile to your face.

The Awards, founded in 2015, caters to both professional and amateur photographers and uses humor to bring attention to conservation issues. Each year, the photo contest supports a sustainable conservation organization. This year, the Whitley Fund for Nature will receive that support. The UK-based non-profit supports local conservation leaders working in their home country and has assisted more than 200 conservationists in 90 countries over the past 30 years.

“It’s a pleasure to be working with the Comedy Wildlife team—fantastic partners who share our commitment to generating vital awareness of conservation through the power of photography,” says Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe senior general manager marketing. “With only one month to go to enter the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards, we’ve loved seeing all the hilarious entries so far, and look forward to receiving more entertaining wildlife shots over the next month.”

The contest is free to enter and is accepting submissions until July 31. So, if you have a humorous wildlife photo you'd like to share, what are you waiting for? The winner will receive a safari in Kenya's iconic Maasai Mara, while other prizes include Nikon photo equipment. And, for the first time, all of the finalists will see their work on display in a special exhibit in London.

Check out some silly early entries for the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards.

Open to both professionals and amateurs, the photo contest is open for entries until July 31.

