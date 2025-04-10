Home / Art / Installation

Milan Design Week 2025: Google Teams up With Light Artist for Fascinating Interactive Installation

By Jessica Stewart on April 10, 2025

Lucia by Lachlan Tarzan for Google at Milan Design Week

For Milan Design Week, Google Design Studio has teamed up with artist Lachlan Turzcan for an immersive installation that transforms light into something tangible. The work, Lucida (I-IV), is presented in the context of Google's Making the Invisible Visible exhibition, which aims to reveal how abstract ideas become tangible forms.

With Lucida, Turzcan hits on this theme with several veils of light that fill an enormous space. Rather than simply looking at the light or even walking through it, visitors are asked to activate these sculptures. As they interact, the light shifts and changes, somehow moving from passive player to active participant in the performance.

“Light, typically fleeting and immaterial, takes on a material permanence, transforming into a fluid veil that can be inhabited and felt,” writes the artist. “The result feels as though you are swimming in open air. Here, light doesn’t serve to illuminate; it forms the very architecture of experience.”

Lucida builds on Turzcan's decade-long experience experimenting with light, water, and sound. Previous installations in Death Valley, the Mojave Desert, and Saudi Arabia demonstrate his stunning ability to use light as his primary medium for artistic expression.

Turzcan's striking installation, when coupled with displays showing the creative journey of Google's hardware devices, provokes thought about the creative process and what it means to move from concept to concrete product.

Making the Invisible Visible is on view until April 13 and will surely be one of the major stops during Milan Design Week, so be sure to visit after hitting up the Salone del Mobile.

For Milan Design Week, Google Design Studio has teamed up with artist Lachlan Turzcan for an immersive installation.

Lucia by Lachlan Tarzan for Google at Milan Design Week

Lucia by Lachlan Tarzan for Google at Milan Design Week

By interacting with these veils of light, visitors activate the sculpture in incredible ways.

Lucia by Lachlan Tarzan for Google at Milan Design Week

Lucia by Lachlan Tarzan for Google at Milan Design Week

“Here, light doesn’t serve to illuminate; it forms the very architecture of experience.”

Lucia by Lachlan Tarzan for Google at Milan Design Week

Photo: Lachlan Turzcan

Lucia by Lachlan Tarzan for Google at Milan Design Week

Lucia by Lachlan Tarzan for Google at Milan Design Week

Lucia by Lachlan Tarzan for Google at Milan Design Week

Turzcan's installation is on view as part of Making the Invisible Visible, which is open until April 13.

 

Exhibition Information:
Making the Invisible Visible
April 8, 2025–April 13, 2025
Garage 21
via Archimede 26, 20129, Milan, Italy

Lachlan Turzcan: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Google.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
