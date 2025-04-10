Milan Design Week 2025: Google Teams up With Light Artist for Fascinating Interactive Installation

For Milan Design Week, Google Design Studio has teamed up with artist Lachlan Turzcan for an immersive installation that transforms light into something tangible. The work, Lucida (I-IV), is presented in the context of Google's Making the Invisible Visible exhibition, which aims to reveal how abstract ideas become tangible forms.

With Lucida, Turzcan hits on this theme with several veils of light that fill an enormous space. Rather than simply looking at the light or even walking through it, visitors are asked to activate these sculptures. As they interact, the light shifts and changes, somehow moving from passive player to active participant in the performance.

“Light, typically fleeting and immaterial, takes on a material permanence, transforming into a fluid veil that can be inhabited and felt,” writes the artist. “The result feels as though you are swimming in open air. Here, light doesn’t serve to illuminate; it forms the very architecture of experience.”

Lucida builds on Turzcan's decade-long experience experimenting with light, water, and sound. Previous installations in Death Valley, the Mojave Desert, and Saudi Arabia demonstrate his stunning ability to use light as his primary medium for artistic expression.

Turzcan's striking installation, when coupled with displays showing the creative journey of Google's hardware devices, provokes thought about the creative process and what it means to move from concept to concrete product.

Making the Invisible Visible is on view until April 13 and will surely be one of the major stops during Milan Design Week, so be sure to visit after hitting up the Salone del Mobile.

For Milan Design Week, Google Design Studio has teamed up with artist Lachlan Turzcan for an immersive installation.

By interacting with these veils of light, visitors activate the sculpture in incredible ways.

“Here, light doesn’t serve to illuminate; it forms the very architecture of experience.”

Turzcan's installation is on view as part of Making the Invisible Visible, which is open until April 13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lachlan Turczan (@lachlanturczan)

Exhibition Information :

Making the Invisible Visible

April 8, 2025–April 13, 2025

Garage 21

via Archimede 26, 20129, Milan, Italy

Lachlan Turzcan: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Google.

Related Articles :

Fuorisalone 2025 Preview: What To See During Milan Design Week

Sculptor “Unzips” a Building in Milan for Mind-Bending Art Installation

Es Devlin’s Rotating Library for Salone Del Mobile Is a Celebration of Learning