Hypnotic Drippy Artwork Cloaks Las Vegas Sphere in Mesmerizing Moving Hues

Las Vegas’ Sphere is an incredible sight to behold. Its ever-changing Exosphere is a showstopper—not an easy feat in a city known for its over-the-top visuals. In 2023, artists began to showcase their work on the 580,000-square-foot display as part of the XO/Art showcase, with Refik Anadol being the first to utilize the expansive setting. Now, Jen Stark has made her mark by covering Sphere in Cosmic Cascade. The animated artwork features her signature drippy layers cloaking the exterior in vibrant hues. It's as mesmerizing as it is colorful.

“When I first saw Sphere a couple years ago, I dreamt about having my artwork on it,” Stark tells My Modern Met. “It’s the perfect canvas as the largest LED screen in the world.” In 2024, that dream became a reality when Sphere contacted her and her creative consultant, Joshua Liner, about displaying her work on it.

The project was a team effort, and Stark reached out to her longtime animation collaborator David Lewandowski to make Cosmic Cascade a reality. “We knew we wanted to feature my signature psychedelic dripping style and give it a three-dimensional quality oozing down the sides of Sphere,” she explains. “It was one of the most challenging and fun projects I’ve ever worked on and a mind-blowing experience to be able to see it in person in Vegas. It was truly a dream come true!”

Scroll down for an amazing aerial video of Cosmic Cascade in action.

Check out an aerial view of Cosmic Cascade:

Jen Stark: Website | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jen Stark.