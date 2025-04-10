Home / Art / Installation

Hypnotic Drippy Artwork Cloaks Las Vegas Sphere in Mesmerizing Moving Hues

By Sara Barnes on April 10, 2025

Jen Stark Artwork on the Sphere in Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ Sphere is an incredible sight to behold. Its ever-changing Exosphere is a showstopper—not an easy feat in a city known for its over-the-top visuals. In 2023, artists began to showcase their work on the 580,000-square-foot display as part of the XO/Art showcase, with Refik Anadol being the first to utilize the expansive setting. Now, Jen Stark has made her mark by covering Sphere in Cosmic Cascade. The animated artwork features her signature drippy layers cloaking the exterior in vibrant hues. It's as mesmerizing as it is colorful.

“When I first saw Sphere a couple years ago, I dreamt about having my artwork on it,” Stark tells My Modern Met. “It’s the perfect canvas as the largest LED screen in the world.” In 2024, that dream became a reality when Sphere contacted her and her creative consultant, Joshua Liner, about displaying her work on it.

The project was a team effort, and Stark reached out to her longtime animation collaborator David Lewandowski to make Cosmic Cascade a reality. “We knew we wanted to feature my signature psychedelic dripping style and give it a three-dimensional quality oozing down the sides of Sphere,” she explains. “It was one of the most challenging and fun projects I’ve ever worked on and a mind-blowing experience to be able to see it in person in Vegas. It was truly a dream come true!”

Scroll down for an amazing aerial video of Cosmic Cascade in action.

Artist Jen Stark has covered Las Vegas’ Sphere in a psychedelic display titled Cosmic Cascade.

Jen Stark Artwork on the Sphere in Las Vegas

The animated artwork features her signature drippy layers cloaking the exterior in vibrant hues. It’s as mesmerizing as it is colorful.

Jen Stark Artwork on the Sphere in Las Vegas

“It was one of the most challenging and fun projects I’ve ever worked on and a mind-blowing experience to be able to see it in person in Vegas,” Stark tells My Modern Met. “It was truly a dream come true!”

Jen Stark Artwork on the Sphere in Las Vegas

Check out an aerial view of Cosmic Cascade:

Jen Stark: Website | Instagram | TikTok 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jen Stark. 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
