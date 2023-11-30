Bird Photography Contest Celebrates the Unique Diversity of Australia’s Wildlife

Australia's unique birds are celebrated in the annual BirdLife Australia Photography Awards. Some of the country's best bird photographers submit their work for consideration each year, and the 2023 contest was no exception. Nine winners were singled out for their work, rising above more than 6,000 images that were submitted.

The winning photos are both a celebration of Australia’s spectacular and diverse birdlife and a powerful statement. Organizers BirdLife Australia and BirdLife Photography hope they will inspire more people to connect with, care about, and protect birds and nature.

Standout images include Kate Burgess' action-packed photograph of a cockatoo in flight, which won the Birds in Flight category. As the cockatoo spread its wings in the forest, its individual feathers almost look like they're touching the photographer's lens. In terms of cuteness, Nikki Kenwrick's winning image in the Backyard Birds category takes the cake. In the photo, an adorable Superb Blue Wren is perched on a gap in wood fencing. With its head thrown back and beak slightly open, we can almost hear its song.

The photo contest not only awards these incredible bird photographers, but it also gives back to help Australia's bird population. The funds raised through entry fees support BirdLife Australia’s bird conservation work. This year, proceeds will go to its Birds on Farms project in central west New South Wales, helping landholders protect, restore, and revegetate threatened woodland bird habitat on their properties.

Scroll down for more winners and our favorite finalists, and then check out the full winner's gallery for even more exceptional bird photography.

Here are the winners of the 2023 Birdlife Australia Photography Awards.

The photo contest celebrates Australia's unique and diverse wildlife.

The funds raised from entry fees go toward conservation projects aimed at protecting Australia's bird populations.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Birdlife Australia Photography Awards.