20 Outstanding Images From the 2022 British Photography Awards Shortlist

The wealth of photographic talent in the UK is on full display thanks to the British Photography Awards. Over 15,000 photographers submitted their photos, which have been narrowed to a shortlist of 379 images. Across the competition's 19 categories, photographers have shown off their incredible technical and artistic skills.

Standouts include Jacki Gordon's clever composition, which earned her a place on the Birdlife Shortlist. She waited until the perfect moment when a chick opened its beak, giving a glimpse of its mother's brilliant blue eye. Natasha Pszenicki was rewarded in the Fashion category for her compelling photo of a well-dressed man in West London. Beyond the brilliant juxtaposition of warm and cool colors, she also tells a story of how fashion can be used to bring more joy to the world.

But the British Photography Awards isn't only about recognizing creative talent, it's also about giving back. Run as a non-profit, 100% of the proceeds go to their list of 20 UK charity partners. And every photographer selects a charity that they'd like to support with their submission.

“This year has been very special: we have some stellar photography from astoundingly creative photographers,” shares Award Director Hugo Donnithorne-Tait. “The shortlist has stories of hope and hardship from across the world as well as stunning compositions and creative pieces. The team would love to thank everyone that helped us raise so much for our charity partners. The fact that so many people chose to use their photography to help some of Britain’s top causes during such a tumultuous time is incredibly moving.”

We've selected some of our favorites from each category to share, and encourage you to check out the full shortlist. Voting for the People's Choice Award is also open, so you can cast your vote for your favorite image.

The British Photography Awards just announced its shortlist of standout images.

The awards highlight independent photography in the UK.

The public is being asked to cast their vote for the People's Choice Award.

