Winners of the 2023 Audubon Photography Awards Celebrate the Beauty of Birds

Now in its 14th year, the Audubon Photography Awards spotlights the professionals, amateurs, and youth that create incredible visuals of birds. The recently announced winners of the 2023 edition were selected from 2,200 entrants living in all 50 U.S. states and eight Canadian provinces.

In the end, wildlife photographer Liron Gertsman took home the grand prize. The Canadian photographer, who has a biology degree and leads photography tours across Canada, won for his touching portrait of two rock pigeons. Gertsman is only 23, but he's already making a name for himself in the field. After winning the Professional category in the 2022 edition of the contest, he was able to rise to the top and nab the $5,000 cash prize.

Amateur photographer Karen Blackwood was singled out for her stunning photograph of a chinstrap penguin. Her image of the penguin diving from an iceberg into the cool waters of Cierva Cove in Antarctica won the Amateur category. Kieran Barlow, who won the Youth category, didn't have to travel far from home for his award-winning photo. The 18-year-old photographer from Massachusetts took his delightful photo of a sandpiper frolicking by the water on the coast of New Jersey.

All of the winners and honorable mentions were closely vetted by an expert panel of judges that includes wildlife photographers, conservationists, and staff from the National Audubon Society. Scroll down for more of the winning photographs and enjoy this look at our feathered friends in their natural environment.

