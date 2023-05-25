30 Birthday Gifts for a Boyfriend To Make His Big Day a Special One

Buying presents for close loved ones can be tricky. It seems like the better you know someone, the harder it is to buy for them. Birthday gifts are one of those occasions. You want a present that is thoughtful but also makes them go “wow!” upon opening it. We’re here to help with birthday gifts for a boyfriend.

What does a boyfriend want? While it’s different for everyone, some jumping-off points are things in tech, decor, the outdoors, and kitchenware. Once you’ve determined what type of gift, consider the tone of the gift. Is it sentimental? Are you trying to make him laugh? Determining those two things will make it easier to find the perfect-for-him present.

Home Decor

Whether it's an entire place or simply a room in his house, there is ample opportunity for decorating with these gifts. You'd be surprised how a special object or clever poster can give a space the refresh it was looking for. The Deskspace Solar System with a Sun Lamp, for instance, adds statement-making flair to a drab desk while the City Neighborhood Map is a poster that commemorates a special place he's lived, with metropolises featured across the U.S.

Kitchenware and Beverages

For a boyfriend who loves to be in the kitchen, they'll always appreciate a gift for cooking or their bar. If you're looking for something small and quirky, check out the Scotch-Ness Critter Chilling Stone to add some fantastical fun to a whiskey neat. But for someone who loves to grill, look at the CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill. Its size is suitable for camping or a home with a smaller footprint.

Other Fun Gifts

Have some fun with these gifts. They aren't just about having a good time, but how they can be used to make fun happen. A Nintendo Switch Lite is a vehicle for video games (and endless time spent playing them) while a personalized toiletry bag is something he'll use for his travels.

Outdoorsy Items

Maybe he's not the camping type, but he still enjoys the outdoors. Luckily, he doesn't have to go far with specially scented candles inspired by the U.S. National Parks and a portable fireplace perfect for a deck.

