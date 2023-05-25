Home / Gift Guide

30 Birthday Gifts for a Boyfriend To Make His Big Day a Special One

By Sara Barnes on May 25, 2023
Birthday Gifts for Boyfriend

Buying presents for close loved ones can be tricky. It seems like the better you know someone, the harder it is to buy for them. Birthday gifts are one of those occasions. You want a present that is thoughtful but also makes them go “wow!” upon opening it. We’re here to help with birthday gifts for a boyfriend.

What does a boyfriend want? While it’s different for everyone, some jumping-off points are things in tech, decor, the outdoors, and kitchenware. Once you’ve determined what type of gift, consider the tone of the gift. Is it sentimental? Are you trying to make him laugh? Determining those two things will make it easier to find the perfect-for-him present.

Scroll down for birthday gifts for a boyfriend.

Need a birthday gift for a boyfriend? Let us help with our pick of creative products.

Table of Contents hide
1 Home Decor
1.1 Deskspace Solar System with Sun Lamp
1.2 Custom Song Wall Art
1.3 Supershelf
1.4 Sneakerheads Poster
1.5 City Neighborhood Map
1.6 Bluetooth Smart Alarm Clock
2 Kitchenware and Beverages
2.1 Magnetic Knife Block
2.2 Scotch-Ness Critter Chilling Stone
2.3 Olive Wood Serving Tray
2.4 Electric Gooseneck Kettle
2.5 Climbing Mug
2.6 DraftPour Beer Dispenser
2.7 Beer Chiller Stick for Bottle
2.8 CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill
2.9 Personalized Map Glasses
2.10 Temperature Control Smart Mug
2.11 Denver Brown Apron
2.12 Custom Phrase Mug
3 Other Fun Gifts
3.1 Nintendo Switch Lite
3.2 I Wrote a Book About You Book
3.3 Personalized Toiletry Bag
3.4 Ace Cross-body Bag
3.5 Mini Electric Guitar Model Kit
3.6 Basquicat Enamel Pin
3.7 Personalized Guitar Pick
3.8 Mushroom Wood Plant Pick
4 Outdoorsy Items
4.1 National Parks Puffy Blanket
4.2 National Park Candle
4.3 Ski Lift Candle
4.4 Portable Fireplace in Concrete Bowl

Home Decor

Whether it's an entire place or simply a room in his house, there is ample opportunity for decorating with these gifts. You'd be surprised how a special object or clever poster can give a space the refresh it was looking for. The Deskspace Solar System with a Sun Lamp, for instance, adds statement-making flair to a drab desk while the City Neighborhood Map is a poster that commemorates a special place he's lived, with metropolises featured across the U.S.

 

Deskspace Solar System with Sun Lamp

Planetary Desk Decoration

DeskX | $368

 

Custom Song Wall Art

 

Supershelf

 

Sneakerheads Poster

Shoe Diagram Poster

Dorothy | $39.95

 

City Neighborhood Map

San Francisco Neighborhood Map Poster

Native Maps | $40+

 

Bluetooth Smart Alarm Clock

Digital Clock

Loftie | $149.99

 

Kitchenware and Beverages

For a boyfriend who loves to be in the kitchen, they'll always appreciate a gift for cooking or their bar. If you're looking for something small and quirky, check out the Scotch-Ness Critter Chilling Stone to add some fantastical fun to a whiskey neat. But for someone who loves to grill, look at the CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill. Its size is suitable for camping or a home with a smaller footprint.

 

Magnetic Knife Block

Magnetic Knife Block

Messermeister | $149.95

 

Scotch-Ness Critter Chilling Stone

 

Olive Wood Serving Tray

Olive Wood Serving Board

Blue Caretta Studio | $155.87+

 

Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Electric Kettle

Fellow | $195

 

Climbing Mug

Climbing Mug

RD Boyer | $57

 

DraftPour Beer Dispenser

Beer Tap

FIZZICS | $124.99

 

Beer Chiller Stick for Bottle

Beer Corksicle

Corkcicle | $23

 

CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill

Grill

Everdure | $151.24 

 

Personalized Map Glasses

 

Temperature Control Smart Mug

Smart Mug

Ember | $124.75

 

Denver Brown Apron

 

Custom Phrase Mug

Personalized Mug

Style Dahlia | $20+

 

Other Fun Gifts

Have some fun with these gifts. They aren't just about having a good time, but how they can be used to make fun happen. A Nintendo Switch Lite is a vehicle for video games (and endless time spent playing them) while a personalized toiletry bag is something he'll use for his travels.

 

Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo | $199

 

I Wrote a Book About You Book

I Wrote a Book About You

M. H. Clark | $14.36

 

Personalized Toiletry Bag

Personalized Dopp Kit

Old Town Leather | $24.30+

 

Ace Cross-body Bag

Crossbody Bag

Dagne Dover | $95

 

Mini Electric Guitar Model Kit

 

Basquicat Enamel Pin

Basquitat Enamel Pin

Niaski | $12.50

 

Personalized Guitar Pick

 

Mushroom Wood Plant Pick

Mushroom Plant

Hereafter LA | $9+

 

Outdoorsy Items

Maybe he's not the camping type, but he still enjoys the outdoors. Luckily, he doesn't have to go far with specially scented candles inspired by the U.S. National Parks and a portable fireplace perfect for a deck.

 

National Parks Puffy Blanket

Rumpl Blanket

Rumpl | $129

 

National Park Candle

 

Ski Lift Candle

 

Portable Fireplace in Concrete Bowl

Personal Fireplace

Colsen | $69.96

 

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
