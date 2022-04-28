It goes without saying that our moms are special people, 365 days a year. On Mother’s Day, however, it gives us all the excuse to celebrate the women that shaped who we are and shower them with gifts that convey our never-ending gratitude. We’ve already selected some of our favorite creative products to buy for Mother’s Day as well as easy DIY projects for the occasion. But if you’re someone that loves to browse, we’ve got some perfect places to look at—and many of them have special promotions just for Mother’s Day!

Sites like Etsy are great places to find beautiful and quirky gifts. Etsy, in particular, has a ton of possibilities, and they’ve put together an extensive collection of shops for you to peruse. From jewelry to original art to ceramics, you can find it all for mom.

Check out some of our favorite places for Mother's Day gift ideas, below!

Etsy

Etsy is a massive online marketplace that offers bespoke gifts, hard-to-find vintage items, and so much more. They rarely offer site-wide discounts, but sellers will set their own sales. To make finding the perfect easier, the editors at Etsy have created a bevy of recommendations that mom is sure to love. These will help you get started:

Best Mom Ever Ceramic Mug

Bath Bomb Gift Set

Gemstone Necklace

My Modern Met Store

My Modern Met Store prides itself on offering the best creative goods from makers around the world. We offer a host of great gifts for moms—embroidery kits, artsy accessories, and much more.

Vintage Bird Scarf

Three-Wick Succulent and Cacti Terrarium Candle

Pride and Prejudice Book Clutch

Blick Art Materials

If you know a mom who loves to get creative, whether it be with watercolors or working up drawings in a sketchbook, America's leading online art supplier is having great deals. For Mother's Day, Blick Art Materials is offering discounts of up to 50% on watercolors, pastels, sketchbooks, and much more.

Professional Watercolor Pan Set

Travel Brushes, Set of 3

Hand Lettering Calligraphy Set

World Market

If your mom likes to entertain, grab a unique gift from World Market, which has online sales if you don't have a brick-and-mortar store nearby.

Cheese Knives and Cutting Board Set

Ceramic Pedestal Bulb Vase

Natural Wood Bark Bowl

Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods has something for every type of mom with their massive selection of products. They have gifts for foodies, style mavens, DIY enthusiasts, and more. Many of their items can be personalized, too.

Tea Lovers Gift Set

Mindfulness Card Set

Blooming Lollipops

The Glossier

Help your mom pamper herself with skincare products and makeup from The Glossier. Created by the beauty editors of Into the Gloss, these products come in beautiful, modern packaging and are designed to be uncomplicated and intuitive.

Do-Everything Lip Balm

Conditioning Face Wash and Oil-Serum Hybrid Set

Body Hero Daily Perfecting Cream

CrateJoy

Subscription boxes are the gift that keeps on giving. But with so many, where do you start? CrateJoy has an incredible amount of boxes to choose from in every interest you can think of.

TheraBox: Self Care Subscription Box

My Garden Box

Free Your Tea

Casetify

Even if your mom isn't tech-savvy, chances are she has a smartphone. Maybe even a tablet. Dress her tech with one of the artist-created designs available on Casetify. The online shop sells pretty phone cases, tablet cases, Airpod holders, Apple Watchbands, and more.

Botanical Phone Case

Black Stars Apple Watch Band

Modern Faux Rose Gold iPad Case

Society6

From shower curtains to pillows to framed prints—Society6 has it all! Treat your mom to artistic gifts that match her aesthetic.

Leopard Vase Rug

William Morris Floral Blackout Curtains

Abstract Cutting Board

This article has been edited and updated.

17 Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts for New Moms