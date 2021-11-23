Home / Gift Guide

25 Perfect Last-Minute 2021 Christmas Gifts for Mom

By Jessica Stewart on November 22, 2021
Last Minute Christmas Gifts for Mom

We've all been there, scrambling to pick out the perfect gift for everyone on our list as the days tick down to Christmas. Sometimes, it just happens that the ones closest to us are those we leave for last, including mom. But just because your mother might be last on your list, it doesn't mean that you can't find her something fabulous to let her know how much you care.

These days, even at the last minute there are more options than ever. We all know that Amazon Prime makes picking up something easy, and while there are some nice options to be found on Amazon, you don't need to limit yourself. Many other online stores have quick shipping options for an added fee.

However, considering how much our moms give to us, what about picking up something that will last all year? Gifting a subscription to online classes from Creativebug, Creative Live, or Skillshare means that your mom can further her interests at her leisure and—best of all—as virtual gifts, they arrive instantly.

A monthly subscription box is another fun route to pursue, whether you pick out something that will remind your mother to sit back and relax or encourage her to enjoy her favorite hobby. Some subscriptions will even guarantee their first box prior to Christmas, though they all will at the very least send a virtual card letting your mom know about her gift.

With so much to choose from, leaving mom to the last minute definitely doesn't mean that she won't love her gift.

With quick shipping options, here are some items that any mom would love to receive, no matter what her interests are.

 

Oversize, Organic Cotton Shawl

Beautiful Scarf for Mom

Shovava | $68

 

Levitating Planter

Lyfe Planter

FLYTE | $299

 

 

Four Point Moon Puzzle

 

Blooming Tea Kit with Glass and Bamboo Teapot

Flowering Tea Set

Teabloom | $34.99

 

Gardener's Harvest Basket

 

Large Window Bird Feeder

 

Birth Flower Ring

Birth Flower Ring

TSKSilver | $35.99+

 

Wicked Witch Bookmark

 

Mama Bear Necklace

 

The Kiss Candle

The Kiss Candle

Flatyz | $17.95

 

Instant Mimosa Sugar Cubes

 

Sparkle Maple Syrup

 

Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit

Organic Home Garden

Spade to Fork | $29.97

 

Agatha Spoon Holder & Steam Releaser

Witch Spoon Rest

OTOTO | $13.60

 

Love Ya Candle

 

Automatic Pot Stirrer with Timer

 

Mother & Daughter Infinity Ring Necklace

Last Minute Christmas Gifts for Mom

EFYTAL | $39.99

 

 

Aromatherapy Essential Oil Leather Diffuser Bracelet

Essential Oils Bracelet

Somora | $21.99

 

Mother/Daughter Letter Set

 

The Mani System Kit

 

Worried about shipping? A monthly subscription box is a great gift for mom and some boxes even arrive before Christmas!

 

Mom-themed Monthly Care Package

Mama Bear Box

Boxy Momma | from $50/month

 

Adult Crafts Monthly Subscription Box

Arts and Craft Subscription Box

The Adults & Crafts Crate | from $31/month

 

Self-Care Therapy Box

Self Care Therapy Box

TheraBox | from $30.99/month

 

Book of the Month and Literary Gift Box

Book Subscription Box

Once Upon a Book Club | from $61.25/month

 

House Plant Monthly Subscription

House Plant Subscription Box

House Plant Box | from $15/month

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Jessica Stewart

