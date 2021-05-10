Home / Gift Guide

15 Personalized Father’s Day Gifts to Make Your Dad Feel Extra Special

By Jessica Stewart on May 10, 2021
Personalized Father's Day Gifts


With Father's Day on the horizon, you might be wondering what to get your dad this year. Even though most doting dads will be content with any gift their children give them, why not go the extra mile? Purchasing a personalized gift is a thoughtful way to give anyone a present that will be uniquely theirs—and dads are no exception.

Customizing a gift could mean engraving a personal message or monogramming an article of clothing, but can also go well beyond that. What about an illustrated portrait tailored to your family? Or, if you have a little one in the house, how about a storybook that will put dad in the role of hero? These little extra touches will help make your gift stand apart and transform it into a treasured memento.

Aren't sure where to start your shopping? Don't worry, we've found 15 unique gifts that can be personalized for your dad. No matter what his interests or your age, there's something special that will help make this Father's Day one to remember.

Here are 15 custom gifts to make your dad feel extra special this Father's Day.

 

Custom Illustrated Family Portrait

 

Personalized Coffee Mug

Personalized Father's Day Mug

shypig | $21.66+

 

Personalized Bedtime Story

Personalized Children's Book for Dad

From Lucy Gifts | $33.37+

 

Engraved Wristwatch 

Personalized Father's Day Watch

Fossil | $168.99

 

Custom Love Letter Blanket

Love Letter Blanket

FrankiePrintCo | $135.15+

 

City Map Tumbler

 

Personalized Leather Keychain

 

Personalized Tape Measure

Personalized Tape Measure

TerryInTexas | $6.95+

 

Custom Wall Art

Personalized Father's Day Wall Art

Knot N Nest | $49.45+

 

Charcuterie Board

 

Monogrammed Sock Set

 

24-Piece Travel Tool Kit with Engravable Cover

 

Leather Wallet

 

Wood Cell Phone Stand

 

Engraved Hammer

 

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
