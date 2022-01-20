45+ Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for That Special Someone

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, you may be tempted to pick up a standard heart-shaped box of chocolates or a classic bouquet of red roses for the one you love. While traditional presents are a tried-and-true way to let that special someone know that you care, why not do something a bit more imaginative this year?

Thanks to this comprehensive collection of creative Valentine's Day gifts, playing Cupid has never been so easy! From quirky jewelry and lovey-dovey accessories to darling decor and amorous art, this batch of presents has something for everyone—whether your Valentine is your romantic partner, a loved one, or even your best friend.

Though, with 46 ready-to-ship items to choose from, you may be tempted to buy some of these sugary-sweet gifts for yourself! And if you're looking for more gifts, check out all of our guides for Valentine's Day.

See 46 of our favorite unique Valentine's gifts below.

Heart-Shaped Umbrella

Heart Crossbody Bag

Kissing Couple Mugs

True Love Monogram Glass

Personalized Fingerprint Necklace

Coordinates Ring

Split Heart Necklaces

Mini-Preserved Flower Bouquet

Frida Figurine (With Detachable Heart)

The Kiss by Gustav Klimt Candle

Exotic Shawl

“Lips of Love” Tote Bag

LEGO Valentine's Bear

Lavender Candle

Huggy-Shaped Candle

Elephant Necklace

Grow Your Own Birth Month Planter

Fragrant Shower Steamers

Spinning Heart Messenger

Heartbeat Couples Pillowcase Set

Romantic Floral Vases

Split Heart Necklace

“Map of Our Hearts”

Personalized Adventure Book

Personalized Game

Customized Mugs

Love Story Book Bag

Custom Portrait

Anatomical Heart Embroidery

Felt Planter

Four Point Moon Puzzle

New York City Map Necklace

Pressed Flower Flamingo Print

Color Pencils with Flower Petal Shavings

“In Bloom” Temporary Tattoos

Gouache Paint Set

Llama and Goat Planter Set

Monogram Gloves

Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisom Book

Initials Necklace

Louis C. Tiffany-Inspired Lapis Pendant

RGB & CMYK Earrings

Paint-by-Numbers Kit

Gold Branch Jewelry Holder

USA Song Map

This article has been edited and updated.

