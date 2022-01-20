45+ Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for That Special Someone

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, you may be tempted to pick up a standard heart-shaped box of chocolates or a classic bouquet of red roses for the one you love. While traditional presents are a tried-and-true way to let that special someone know that you care, why not do something a bit more imaginative this year?
Thanks to this comprehensive collection of creative Valentine's Day gifts, playing Cupid has never been so easy! From quirky jewelry and lovey-dovey accessories to darling decor and amorous art, this batch of presents has something for everyone—whether your Valentine is your romantic partner, a loved one, or even your best friend.
Though, with 46 ready-to-ship items to choose from, you may be tempted to buy some of these sugary-sweet gifts for yourself! And if you're looking for more gifts, check out all of our guides for Valentine's Day.
See 46 of our favorite unique Valentine's gifts below.
Heart-Shaped Umbrella
Heart Crossbody Bag
Kissing Couple Mugs
True Love Monogram Glass
Personalized Fingerprint Necklace
Coordinates Ring
Split Heart Necklaces
Mini-Preserved Flower Bouquet
Frida Figurine (With Detachable Heart)
The Kiss by Gustav Klimt Candle
Exotic Shawl
“Lips of Love” Tote Bag
LEGO Valentine's Bear
Lavender Candle
Huggy-Shaped Candle
Elephant Necklace
Grow Your Own Birth Month Planter
Fragrant Shower Steamers
Spinning Heart Messenger
Heartbeat Couples Pillowcase Set
Romantic Floral Vases
Split Heart Necklace
“Map of Our Hearts”
Personalized Adventure Book
Personalized Game
Customized Mugs
Love Story Book Bag
Custom Portrait
Anatomical Heart Embroidery
Felt Planter
Four Point Moon Puzzle
New York City Map Necklace
Pressed Flower Flamingo Print
Color Pencils with Flower Petal Shavings
“In Bloom” Temporary Tattoos
Gouache Paint Set
Llama and Goat Planter Set
Monogram Gloves
Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisom Book
Initials Necklace
Louis C. Tiffany-Inspired Lapis Pendant
RGB & CMYK Earrings
Paint-by-Numbers Kit
Gold Branch Jewelry Holder
USA Song Map
This article has been edited and updated.
