Home / Gift Guide

45+ Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for That Special Someone

By Kelly Richman-Abdou and Jessica Stewart on January 19, 2022
Creative Valentine's Day Gifts

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, you may be tempted to pick up a standard heart-shaped box of chocolates or a classic bouquet of red roses for the one you love. While traditional presents are a tried-and-true way to let that special someone know that you care, why not do something a bit more imaginative this year?

Thanks to this comprehensive collection of creative Valentine's Day gifts, playing Cupid has never been so easy! From quirky jewelry and lovey-dovey accessories to darling decor and amorous art, this batch of presents has something for everyone—whether your Valentine is your romantic partner, a loved one, or even your best friend.

Though, with 46 ready-to-ship items to choose from, you may be tempted to buy some of these sugary-sweet gifts for yourself! And if you're looking for more gifts, check out all of our guides for Valentine's Day.

See 46 of our favorite unique Valentine's gifts below.

 

Heart-Shaped Umbrella

Red Heart Shaped Parasol

KXCFCYS | $27.8

 

Heart Crossbody Bag

 

Kissing Couple Mugs

 

True Love Monogram Glass

Monogram Glass

Vital | $96

 

Personalized Fingerprint Necklace

Personalized Finger Print Necklace for Valentine's Day

ODDBLANC | $64

 

Coordinates Ring

 

Split Heart Necklaces

Unique Valentines Gifts Creative Valentines Presents Couple's Gifts

CADIjewelry | $714.46+

 

Mini-Preserved Flower Bouquet

 

Frida Figurine (With Detachable Heart)

Frida Kahlo Action Figure My Modern Met Store

 

The Kiss by Gustav Klimt Candle

The Kiss by Klimt Candle

Flatyz | $17.95

 

Exotic Shawl

Exotic Shawl

Shovava | $68

 

“Lips of Love” Tote Bag

Unique Valentine's Day Gifts

Society6 | $19.99

 

LEGO Valentine's Bear

LEGO Teddy Bear

LEGO | $22.99+

 

Lavender Candle

Lavender Candle

Mia’s Co. | $19.95

 

Huggy-Shaped Candle

Huggy Candle

CaiCai Handmade | $21.50+

 

Elephant Necklace

 

Grow Your Own Birth Month Planter

 

Fragrant Shower Steamers

 

Spinning Heart Messenger

 

Heartbeat Couples Pillowcase Set

Creative Valentine's Day Gifts

Bold Loft | $32.99

 

Romantic Floral Vases

 

Split Heart Necklace

 

“Map of Our Hearts”

 

Personalized Adventure Book

 

Personalized Game

 

Customized Mugs

 

Love Story Book Bag

 

Custom Portrait

 

Anatomical Heart Embroidery

Unique Valentines Gifts Creative Valentines Presents Couple's Gifts

hallodribums | $29.70

 

Felt Planter

 

Four Point Moon Puzzle

 

New York City Map Necklace

 

Pressed Flower Flamingo Print

Unique Valentines Gifts Creative Valentines Presents Couple's Gifts

FloralCollage | $17.89+

 

Color Pencils with Flower Petal Shavings

Flower Color Pencils My Modern Met Store
Flower Color Pencils My Modern Met Store

Trinus | $22

 

“In Bloom” Temporary Tattoos

Unique Valentines Gifts Creative Valentines Presents Couple's Gifts

Tattly | $15

 

Gouache Paint Set

Gouache Paint Set

HIMI | $29.99

 

Llama and Goat Planter Set

Llama and Goat Planter Set

La Jolie Muse | $29.99

 

Monogram Gloves

Unique Valentines Gifts Creative Valentines Presents Couple's Gifts

talkingloves | $40.80

 

Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisom Book

Pocket Frida Kahlo Wisdom Book

Hardie Grant | $9.99

 

Initials Necklace

 

Louis C. Tiffany-Inspired Lapis Pendant

 

RGB & CMYK Earrings

 

Paint-by-Numbers Kit

 

Gold Branch Jewelry Holder

 

USA Song Map

USA Song Map

Dorothy | $39

USA Song Map

Dorothy | $39

 

Follow My Modern Met Store: Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter
Subscribe to My Modern Met Store newsletter for updates!

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

15+ Playful Products for People Who Love Surprises

30 Creative Products to Help Ring In the New Year in Style

75 Funny Valentine’s Day Cards That’ll Make That Special Someone Smile

Kelly Richman-Abdou

Kelly Richman-Abdou is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. An art historian living in Paris, Kelly was born and raised in San Francisco and holds a BA in Art History from the University of San Francisco and an MA in Art and Museum Studies from Georgetown University. When she’s not writing, you can find Kelly wandering around Paris, whether she’s leading a tour (as a guide, she has been interviewed by BBC World News America and France 24) or simply taking a stroll with her husband and two tiny daughters.
Read all posts from Kelly Richman-Abdou
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

30 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Lovable Little Ones in Your Life
41 Galentine’s Day Gifts to Celebrate the Ladies in Your Life
25 Romantic Gifts to Show Your Long-Distance Love Your Affection
5 Valentine’s Day Gift Sets Inspired by Your Partner’s Love Language
25 Creative Gifts to Wow the People Who Have Everything
28 Creative 2022 Calendars To Keep You Organized in the New Year

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

30 Creative Products to Help Ring In the New Year in Style
20 Hands-On Gifts That Tinkerers of All Ages Will Love
25 “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive Fun For Your Next Party
The Best Gifts for Teens: 20 Fun and Original Ideas
Top 2021 Black Friday Sales Every Creative Will Want to Know About
25 Perfect Last-Minute 2021 Christmas Gifts for Mom

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.