Home / Gift Guide

25 Romantic Gifts to Show Your Long-Distance Love Your Affection

By Jessica Stewart on January 8, 2022
Long Distance Relationship Gifts

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info

Everyone knows that relationships take work, but for couples that find themselves at a distance, that work can be even greater. Whether it's a few hours' drive or an entire ocean that separates a couple, keeping a connection isn't always easy—no matter how much technology helps. Sometimes, a thoughtful gift can serve to help reinforce this bond until you're able to be reunited once again.

Whether it's Christmas, Valentine's Day, or you just want to show how much you care, there are lots of romantic gifts to remind your long-distance love that you are thinking of them. From customized jewelry to special stationery for love letters, these creative items will ensure that you'll never be far from your love's mind, no matter how far apart you are physically.

Are you ready to take your romance to the next level? Peruse 25 perfect gifts for anyone who finds themselves in a long-distance relationship and get ready to make your loved one's heart melt.

 

Spinning Heart Messenger

 

Custom Coordinates Bracelet

 

Long Distance Love Pillow

 

Love Note Envelopes

 

Personalized Map Wall Art

Best Long Distance Relationship Gifts

MadeByMrJones | $41.42

 

Long Distance State Initial Necklace Bar

Best Long Distance Relationship Gifts

TwinkleAmi | $17.50

 

Long Distance Touch Bracelet Set

 

Custom Relationship Art

 

Wooden Postcard

 

Personalized Heart Photo Collage

heart photo collage

Minted | $29+

 

His and Hers Couple Pillowcases

Best Long Distance Relationship Gifts

BoldLoft | $29.99

 

Customizable Photo Phone Case

Best Long Distance Relationship Gifts

Casetify | $65+

 

Couple's Bracelet Set

 

Two Location Star Map

Best Long Distance Relationship Gifts

ModernMapArt | $24.99+

 

Customizable Message in a Bottle

Customized Message in a Bottle for Lovers

Eydavy Bottles | $15.51+

 

Romantic Mug

 

Color Changing Touch Lamp

 

Fill In Love Journal

Best Long Distance Relationship Gifts

Knock Knock | $10.05

 

Personalized “Pocket Hug”

 

I Love You Always Coffee Mugs

Gifts for a Long Distance Relationship

Bold Loft | $29.99

 

Personalized Under the Same Moon Necklace

 

Gourmet Cake Delivery

 

Personalized Wallet Insert Card

 

State Map Keychains

 

Customizable Love “Capsule” Messages in a Bottle

Long Distance Relationship Gifts

INFMETRY | $9.99+

 

Lover's Journal

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

15 Pieces of Unique Heart Jewelry for Your Special Valentine

40+ Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for That Special Someone

30+ Funny Valentine’s Day Cards That’ll Make That Special Someone Smile

15+ Creative Wine Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Red, White, or Rosé All Day

20+ Wearable Gifts for People Who Love to Travel

40+ Fun Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Thank You Notes and Cards to Show Your Appreciation to All the Amazing People in Your Life
15 Quirky Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him
45+ Creative Valentine’s Day Gifts for That Special Someone
30 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Lovable Little Ones in Your Life
41 Galentine’s Day Gifts to Celebrate the Ladies in Your Life
5 Valentine’s Day Gift Sets Inspired by Your Partner’s Love Language

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25 Creative Gifts to Wow the People Who Have Everything
28 Creative 2022 Calendars To Keep You Organized in the New Year
30 Creative Products to Help Ring In the New Year in Style
20 Hands-On Gifts That Tinkerers of All Ages Will Love
25 “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive Fun For Your Next Party
The Best Gifts for Teens: 20 Fun and Original Ideas

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.