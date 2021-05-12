Home / Gift Guide

20 Creative Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads

By Jessica Stewart on May 11, 2021
First Father's Day Gifts

Father's Day is a special time for any dad, but it's particularly meaningful for new fathers. Celebrating for the first time with their little ones is a day that a new dad will never forget. So why not make it even more memorable with the perfect gift?

Whether you decide that you want to pamper your favorite dad or give him something that will help with the baby, there are plenty of creative gifts that he'll appreciate. That might mean an incredible breakfast in bed using a gourmet breakfast box or a clean shave using a luxury shaving kit. Or, he might appreciate a white noise machine to help get the best sleep possible or a cocktail to cap off a long day.

Other gifts might be about preserving memories. This might be a piece of custom jewelry or, if he's creative, a Polaroid camera to snap his own pictures. Either way, with our curated list of gifts for a dad's first Father's Day, you can't go wrong. Check out 15 gifts that will make any new dad feel loved.

Is it his first Father's Day? Here are 20 gifts to make a new dad feel special.

 

The Dad Hoodie

 

Complete Wet Shave Kit

Gentleman Jon Wet Shave Kit

Gentleman Jon | $49.50

 

Backpack Diaper Bag

Diaper Bag Backpack

Eddie Bauer | $35.49

 

Shiatsu Foot Massager

Foot Massager

Miko | $169.99

 

White Noise Machine

White Noise Machine

Marpac | $44.95

 

First Father’s Day Personalized Candle

Candle in Glass Jar

Kindred Fires | $23.34

 

Personalized Can Cooler Tumbler

 

Stormtrooper Decanter

Storm Trooper Decanter

Firebox | $30.99

 

First Father's Day Onsie

 

Polaroid Now Instant Camera Bundle

Polaroid Now Instant Camera

Polaroid | $144.99

 

Cocktail Monthly Subscription Box

Cocktail Subscription Box

SaloonBox | $49+

 

Custom Father's Day Dog Tag Necklace

 

New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle

 

Personalized Foil Print Baby Footprint

 

Leveled Up To Daddy Mug

 

Personalized Dad Keychain

Personalized Leather Keychain

Mr. Puzzini | $15.75+

 

“I Am Your Father” Star Wars T-Shirt

Star Wars Father T-Shirt

Kohl's | $18.69

 

Dad Jokes T-Shirt

 

Dad's Playbook, Wisdom for Fathers

 

Custom Photo Mosaic

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
