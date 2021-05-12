20 Creative Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads

Father's Day is a special time for any dad, but it's particularly meaningful for new fathers. Celebrating for the first time with their little ones is a day that a new dad will never forget. So why not make it even more memorable with the perfect gift?

Whether you decide that you want to pamper your favorite dad or give him something that will help with the baby, there are plenty of creative gifts that he'll appreciate. That might mean an incredible breakfast in bed using a gourmet breakfast box or a clean shave using a luxury shaving kit. Or, he might appreciate a white noise machine to help get the best sleep possible or a cocktail to cap off a long day.

Other gifts might be about preserving memories. This might be a piece of custom jewelry or, if he's creative, a Polaroid camera to snap his own pictures. Either way, with our curated list of gifts for a dad's first Father's Day, you can't go wrong. Check out 15 gifts that will make any new dad feel loved.

Is it his first Father's Day? Here are 20 gifts to make a new dad feel special.

The Dad Hoodie

Complete Wet Shave Kit

Backpack Diaper Bag

Shiatsu Foot Massager

White Noise Machine

First Father’s Day Personalized Candle

Personalized Can Cooler Tumbler

Stormtrooper Decanter

First Father's Day Onsie

Polaroid Now Instant Camera Bundle

Cocktail Monthly Subscription Box

Custom Father's Day Dog Tag Necklace

New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle

Personalized Foil Print Baby Footprint

Leveled Up To Daddy Mug

Personalized Dad Keychain

“I Am Your Father” Star Wars T-Shirt

Dad Jokes T-Shirt

Dad's Playbook, Wisdom for Fathers

Custom Photo Mosaic

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles :

20+ Thoughtful Mother’s Day Gifts for New Moms

20 Gifts Guaranteed to Give Grandpa a Great Father’s Day

20 Creative Father’s Day Gifts for the “World’s Greatest Dad”

20+ Creative Father’s Day Cards to Give the Greatest Guy in Your Life