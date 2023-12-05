20 Gift Ideas From the 2023 “Oprah’s Favorite Things” List

When there are Christmas lights and festive foods in the store, you know that the holidays are upon us. One of the more recent ways of getting into the gift-giving spirit is with the annual release of Oprah Winfrey’s “Favorite Things List.” For 2023, she has picked out dozens of products that come from BIPOC-, women-, and veteran-founded companies, which can be purchased on Amazon and Oprah Daily.
These spectacular finds vary in price and function. Some items like Wanderfull's quilted water bottle carrier will make everyday routines easier, helping you carry the essentials like your credit cards and keys to the gym. Other products invite recipients to treat themselves, like with the Lollia floral bubble bath or a pair of cozy and stylish fuzzy shearling slides.
There are also plenty of items to shop for the kitchen. Oprah added the Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven, a small, but mighty device that brings the convenience of an outdoor pizza oven indoors. On a similar note, cheese-lovers will love Boarderie's Baked Brie Board, which includes four delicious pastry-wrapped-Brie appetizers that are ready to be served after 20 minutes in the oven.
To make things easy for you, we've selected some of our favorites from Oprah's list.
Check out these finds from the 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things List.
Stylish Gifts
Quilted Water Bottle Carrier & Strap
Tory Burch Women's Classic Rain Loafers
Barefoot Dreams Women's CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set
32 Degrees Women's Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Shirt Jacket
TELFAR Shopping Bag
Fuzzy Shearling Sandal
Home Gifts
Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)
Soothing & Moisture-Rich Bubble Bath by Lollia
Italian Lilac Herringbone Throw
Goat Milk Body Soap Bar Sweet To Be Kind 8-Piece Gift Set
Kitchen and Food Gifts
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven
Electric Versatile Pizza Oven
Vegan Jam Set
Stone Hollow Farmstead Blissful Breakfast Gift Box
Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Baked Brie Charcuterie Board
Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Pet Gifts
Portable Travel Water Bottle Dispenser for Dogs
Dog Grooming Gift set
Super Absorbent & Quick Drying Dog Towels with Bag
