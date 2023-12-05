Home / Gift Guide

20 Gift Ideas From the 2023 “Oprah’s Favorite Things” List

By Margherita Cole on December 5, 2023
Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

When there are Christmas lights and festive foods in the store, you know that the holidays are upon us. One of the more recent ways of getting into the gift-giving spirit is with the annual release of Oprah Winfrey’s “Favorite Things List.” For 2023, she has picked out dozens of products that come from BIPOC-, women-, and veteran-founded companies, which can be purchased on Amazon and Oprah Daily.

These spectacular finds vary in price and function. Some items like Wanderfull's quilted water bottle carrier will make everyday routines easier, helping you carry the essentials like your credit cards and keys to the gym. Other products invite recipients to treat themselves, like with the Lollia floral bubble bath or a pair of cozy and stylish fuzzy shearling slides.

There are also plenty of items to shop for the kitchen. Oprah added the Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven, a small, but mighty device that brings the convenience of an outdoor pizza oven indoors. On a similar note, cheese-lovers will love Boarderie's Baked Brie Board, which includes four delicious pastry-wrapped-Brie appetizers that are ready to be served after 20 minutes in the oven.

To make things easy for you, we've selected some of our favorites from Oprah's list.

Check out these finds from the 2023 Oprah's Favorite Things List.

 

Stylish Gifts

 

Quilted Water Bottle Carrier & Strap

 

Tory Burch Women's Classic Rain Loafers

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Tory Burch | $248

 

Barefoot Dreams Women's CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set

 

32 Degrees Women's Lightweight Recycled Poly-Fill Shirt Jacket

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

32° DEGREES | $32.99

 

TELFAR Shopping Bag

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

TELFAR | $202

 

Fuzzy Shearling Sandal

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

ROAM | $185

 

Home Gifts

 

Harlem Candle Company Luxury Scented Candle (Purple Love)

 

Soothing & Moisture-Rich Bubble Bath by Lollia

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Rahua | $46.40

 

Italian Lilac Herringbone Throw

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Lands Downunder | $110.40

 

Goat Milk Body Soap Bar Sweet To Be Kind 8-Piece Gift Set

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Beekman | $68

 

Kitchen and Food Gifts

 

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Le Creuset | $299.95

 

Electric Versatile Pizza Oven

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

ooni | $899

 

Vegan Jam Set

 

Stone Hollow Farmstead Blissful Breakfast Gift Box

 

Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Fellow | $195

 

Baked Brie Charcuterie Board

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Boarderie | $139

 

Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

EXAU | $73.50

 

Pet Gifts

 

Portable Travel Water Bottle Dispenser for Dogs

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Springer | $24.99

Dog Grooming Gift set

 

Super Absorbent & Quick Drying Dog Towels with Bag

Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

Dock & Bay | $23.99

 

