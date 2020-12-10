20 Gifts for Illustrators That Will Inspire Them To Keep Drawing

If you know an illustrator, you know that they’re experts in visualizing ideas, stories, and much more. Whether they’re already a seasoned professional or just starting to make a career change, those in the field of illustration are constantly drawing, painting, and creating. So, why not give them something to help and inspire their creativity?

We’ve curated 20 brilliant gift ideas for illustrators, from art materials to inspiring books. If your loved one prefers the old-school way of drawing on paper, they’re sure to love our selection of pens, markers, and sketchbooks. And if they draw digitally, check out the graphics drawing tablet, artist glove, and the official training workbook for Adobe Illustrator.

Scroll down for more wonderfully inspiring gifts for illustrators in your life.

Do you have an illustrator in your life? Check out these gift ideas that are sure to inspire them to keep drawing.

642 Things to Draw Book

Rainbow Pencils

Copic Markers

Digital Artist Glove

Botanical Art Techniques Book

Artist Sketch Wallets

Marvel Illustrator's Sketchbook

Wacom CTL4100 Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet

Classic Slim Ballpoint Pens

“Coffee Then Create” Mug

CMYK Temporary Tattoos

365 Days of Art in Nature Book

Adobe Illustrator Keyring

Viviva Colorsheets

Adobe Illustrator Classroom in a Book

Uni-Posca Paint Marker Pens

Flower Color Pencils

Illustrators Annual 2020 Book

Prism Rollerball Pens

A Big Important Artist: A Womanual Book

