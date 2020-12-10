Home / Gift Guide

20 Gifts for Illustrators That Will Inspire Them To Keep Drawing

By Emma Taggart on December 10, 2020
Gifts for Illustrators

If you know an illustrator, you know that they’re experts in visualizing ideas, stories, and much more. Whether they’re already a seasoned professional or just starting to make a career change, those in the field of illustration are constantly drawing, painting, and creating. So, why not give them something to help and inspire their creativity?

We’ve curated 20 brilliant gift ideas for illustrators, from art materials to inspiring books. If your loved one prefers the old-school way of drawing on paper, they’re sure to love our selection of pens, markers, and sketchbooks. And if they draw digitally, check out the graphics drawing tablet, artist glove, and the official training workbook for Adobe Illustrator.

Scroll down for more wonderfully inspiring gifts for illustrators in your life.

Do you have an illustrator in your life? Check out these gift ideas that are sure to inspire them to keep drawing.

 

642 Things to Draw Book

642 Things to Draw Book

Chronicle Books | $16.95

 

Rainbow Pencils

 

Copic Markers

Copic Markers 12-Piece Basic Set

Copic Marker | $67.79

 

Digital Artist Glove

 

Botanical Art Techniques Book

 

Artist Sketch Wallets

 

Marvel Illustrator's Sketchbook

Marvel Illustrator's Sketchbook

Marvel | $19.99

 

Wacom CTL4100 Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet

Wacom CTL4100 Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet

Wacom | $79.95

 

Classic Slim Ballpoint Pens

Classic Slim Ballpoint Pens

Poketo | $28

 

“Coffee Then Create” Mug

'Coffee Then Create' Mug

My Modern Met | $15.95

 

CMYK Temporary Tattoos

CMYK Temporary Tattoos

Tattly | $5

 

365 Days of Art in Nature Book

365 Days of Art in Nature

Lorna Scobie | $19.31

 

Adobe Illustrator Keyring

 

Viviva Colorsheets

 

Adobe Illustrator Classroom in a Book

Adobe Illustrator Classroom in a Book

Adobe Press | $53.99

 

Uni-Posca Paint Marker Pens

Uni-Posca Paint Marker Pens

Uni-Posca | $39

 

Flower Color Pencils

Flower Color Pencils

Trinus | $22

 

Illustrators Annual 2020 Book

 

Prism Rollerball Pens

Prism Rollerball Pens

Poketo | $24

 

A Big Important Artist: A Womanual Book

A Big Important Artist: A Womanual

Danielle Krysa | $15.63

