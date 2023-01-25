Home / Design / Jewelry

Miniature Watch Cufflinks Double as Functioning Timepieces for Style That’s Always on Time

By Sara Barnes on January 25, 2023
Creamy Patina Watch Cufflinks

You don’t have to reinvent your entire wardrobe to have a statement-making style. Sometimes, the perfect accessory is all you need to create an iconic ensemble. For that, look no further than Creamy Patina, home of the miniature watch cufflinks. The suiting accessories not only keep your shirt cuff closed but are fully functional timepieces, too.

This luxury item has a high degree of time-telling accuracy. Every cufflink has a Quartz Japanese Seiko PC21 mechanism that loses less than 30 seconds per month at normal room temperature. Its casing is prepared for this high-wear spot on a garment by being made of an alloy metal with a stainless steel back that has a higher corrosion resistance than conventional steel. It's capped with a mineral glass face to offer a crystal-clear view of the time.

Creamy Patina co-creator Imran Haq originally began his business as an escape. “The inspiration behind these was in essence to simply try and block out some of the horrors at work as I was on the frontline as a surgeon during COVID,” he shares with My Modern Met. “Finding ways to miniaturize some of my grail watches took my mind off work.”

Since creating the line and sharing the product on Reddit, Creamy Patina has taken off in a big way. “The fact that there’s been over £200,000 [almost $250,000] in orders in three months is something I never imagined!”

You can get your watch cufflinks on the Creamy Patina website.

Creamy Patina is a brand of miniature watch cufflinks that double as functional timepieces.

Creamy Patina Watch CufflinksCreamy Patina Watch Cufflinks

This luxury item has a high degree of time-telling accuracy with a Quartz Japanese Seiko PC21 mechanism that loses less than 30 seconds per month at normal room temperature.

Creamy Patina Watch CufflinksCreamy Patina Watch CufflinksCreamy Patina Watch Cufflinks

Its casing is made of an alloy metal with a stainless steel back that has a higher corrosion resistance than conventional steel.

Creamy Patina Watch CufflinksCreamy Patina Watch CufflinksCreamy Patina Watch Cufflinks

The cufflink is capped with a mineral glass face to offer a crystal-clear view of the time.

Creamy Patina: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Creamy Patina.

