24 Pieces of Unique Heart Jewelry for Your Special Valentine

Whether it's Valentine's Day, an anniversary, or a birthday, a piece of jewelry is always a great way to show how much you care. And while heart-shaped jewelry is a classic, gifting your loved one a heart necklace, earrings, or bracelet doesn't have to be cliche. There are plenty of modern and contemporary designs to fit any style.

From statement-making necklaces to whimsical candy-heart earrings, you can go elegant or wild with your selections of this meaningful symbol. Some items are sentimental. For instance, you can fill a pair of custom heart studs with sand from the beach where you spent your first vacation. Others, like the heart and arrow bangle, can be personalized with your honey's initials.

So if you are looking for a unique, romantic gift for your significant other or even a touching Mother's Day present to show how much you care, you can't go wrong with a heart. Take a look at 24 unique pieces of heart jewelry that will surely become sentimental favorites from the moment they're worn.

These pieces of modern heart-shaped jewelry make the perfect gift for any occasion.

Personalized Folding Locket

Tiny Gold Diamond Pendant

Candy Heart Earrings

Rose Petal Necklace

Heart Birthstone Necklace

Lace Heart Necklace

14k Gold & Diamond Heart Locket Necklace

Acrylic Heart Earrings

Gold Heart Necklace with Pearls

Rose Gold Heart-Shaped Hoops

Huggie Heart Earrings

Custom Map Heart Necklace

Custom Sand Heart Earrings

Pink Heart Threader Earrings

Galaxy Resin Heart Necklace

Matching Brick Heart Pendant Necklaces

Minimalist Gold Heart Ring

Gold Heart and Arrow Bangle Bracelet

Friendship Heart Necklace Set

Leaf Heart Bangle Bracelet

Wood Heart Pendant

Sterling Silver Anatomical Heart Necklace

Yellow Gold Evil Eye Heart Pendant Necklace

White Gold Diamond Heart Necklace

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles :

15 Pieces of Unique Jewelry to Give Your Favorite Outfits a Fresh Edge

27 Pieces of Polymer Clay Jewelry That Are Tiny Wearable Sculptures

20 Enchanting Pieces of Jewelry Made With Real Flowers

20 Architecture-Inspired Jewelry Pieces Any Design Lover Will Want to Wear

15+ Pieces of Statement-Making Jewelry That’ll Show Off Your Stunning Style