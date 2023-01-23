Home / Design / Jewelry

24 Pieces of Unique Heart Jewelry for Your Special Valentine

By Jessica Stewart on January 22, 2023
heart-shaped jewelry

Whether it's Valentine's Day, an anniversary, or a birthday, a piece of jewelry is always a great way to show how much you care. And while heart-shaped jewelry is a classic, gifting your loved one a heart necklace, earrings, or bracelet doesn't have to be cliche. There are plenty of modern and contemporary designs to fit any style.

From statement-making necklaces to whimsical candy-heart earrings, you can go elegant or wild with your selections of this meaningful symbol. Some items are sentimental. For instance, you can fill a pair of custom heart studs with sand from the beach where you spent your first vacation. Others, like the heart and arrow bangle, can be personalized with your honey's initials.

So if you are looking for a unique, romantic gift for your significant other or even a touching Mother's Day present to show how much you care, you can't go wrong with a heart. Take a look at 24 unique pieces of heart jewelry that will surely become sentimental favorites from the moment they're worn.

These pieces of modern heart-shaped jewelry make the perfect gift for any occasion.

Table of Contents hide
1 Personalized Folding Locket
2 Tiny Gold Diamond Pendant
3 Candy Heart Earrings
4 Rose Petal Necklace
5 Heart Birthstone Necklace
6 Lace Heart Necklace
7 14k Gold & Diamond Heart Locket Necklace
8 Acrylic Heart Earrings
9 Gold Heart Necklace with Pearls
10 Rose Gold Heart-Shaped Hoops
11 Huggie Heart Earrings
12 Custom Map Heart Necklace
13 Custom Sand Heart Earrings
14 Pink Heart Threader Earrings
15 Galaxy Resin Heart Necklace
16 Matching Brick Heart Pendant Necklaces
17 Minimalist Gold Heart Ring
18 Gold Heart and Arrow Bangle Bracelet
19 Friendship Heart Necklace Set
20 Leaf Heart Bangle Bracelet
21 Wood Heart Pendant
22 Sterling Silver Anatomical Heart Necklace
23 Yellow Gold Evil Eye Heart Pendant Necklace
24 White Gold Diamond Heart Necklace

Personalized Folding Locket

Custom Folding Locket

SilkPurseSowsEar | $45.34+

 

Tiny Gold Diamond Pendant

 

Candy Heart Earrings

Candy Heart Earrings

rubipotamus | $12.50

 

Rose Petal Necklace

 

Heart Birthstone Necklace

Heart Birthstone Necklace

Canela Lemoine | $150+

 

Lace Heart Necklace

 

14k Gold & Diamond Heart Locket Necklace

Gold and Diamond Necklace

Robin Haley | $1,200

 

Acrylic Heart Earrings

 

Gold Heart Necklace with Pearls

pearl necklace with gold heart

Dabas Minimalist | $37.79+

 

Rose Gold Heart-Shaped Hoops

rose gold heart-shaped hoops

Vere Jewel | $20.15

 

Huggie Heart Earrings

 

Custom Map Heart Necklace

Custom Map Necklace

Janice Sears | $90+

 

Custom Sand Heart Earrings

 

Pink Heart Threader Earrings

 

Galaxy Resin Heart Necklace

 

Matching Brick Heart Pendant Necklaces

Brick Heart Pendant Necklaces

Cute Hearts | $13.97

 

Minimalist Gold Heart Ring

minimalist gold heart ring

Sami Jewels | $26.40

 

Gold Heart and Arrow Bangle Bracelet

 

Friendship Heart Necklace Set

 

Leaf Heart Bangle Bracelet

 

Wood Heart Pendant

Wood Heart Pendant

LielandLentz | $66.33+

 

Sterling Silver Anatomical Heart Necklace

sterling silver anatomical heart necklace

Just Jaynes | $33.99

 

Yellow Gold Evil Eye Heart Pendant Necklace

yellow gold evil eye heart necklace

Maya and Mia | $76+

 

White Gold Diamond Heart Necklace

 

