24 Pieces of Unique Heart Jewelry for Your Special Valentine

Whether it's Valentine's Day, an anniversary, or a birthday, a piece of jewelry is always a great way to show how much you care. And while heart-shaped jewelry is a classic, gifting your loved one a heart necklace, earrings, or bracelet doesn't have to be cliche. There are plenty of modern and contemporary designs to fit any style.
From statement-making necklaces to whimsical candy-heart earrings, you can go elegant or wild with your selections of this meaningful symbol. Some items are sentimental. For instance, you can fill a pair of custom heart studs with sand from the beach where you spent your first vacation. Others, like the heart and arrow bangle, can be personalized with your honey's initials.
So if you are looking for a unique, romantic gift for your significant other or even a touching Mother's Day present to show how much you care, you can't go wrong with a heart. Take a look at 24 unique pieces of heart jewelry that will surely become sentimental favorites from the moment they're worn.
These pieces of modern heart-shaped jewelry make the perfect gift for any occasion.
Personalized Folding Locket
Tiny Gold Diamond Pendant
Candy Heart Earrings
Rose Petal Necklace
Heart Birthstone Necklace
Lace Heart Necklace
14k Gold & Diamond Heart Locket Necklace
Acrylic Heart Earrings
Gold Heart Necklace with Pearls
Rose Gold Heart-Shaped Hoops
Huggie Heart Earrings
Custom Map Heart Necklace
Custom Sand Heart Earrings
Pink Heart Threader Earrings
Galaxy Resin Heart Necklace
Matching Brick Heart Pendant Necklaces
Minimalist Gold Heart Ring
Gold Heart and Arrow Bangle Bracelet
Friendship Heart Necklace Set
Leaf Heart Bangle Bracelet
Wood Heart Pendant
Sterling Silver Anatomical Heart Necklace
Yellow Gold Evil Eye Heart Pendant Necklace
White Gold Diamond Heart Necklace
This article has been edited and updated.
Related Articles:
15 Pieces of Unique Jewelry to Give Your Favorite Outfits a Fresh Edge
27 Pieces of Polymer Clay Jewelry That Are Tiny Wearable Sculptures
20 Enchanting Pieces of Jewelry Made With Real Flowers
20 Architecture-Inspired Jewelry Pieces Any Design Lover Will Want to Wear
15+ Pieces of Statement-Making Jewelry That’ll Show Off Your Stunning Style