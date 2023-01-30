21 Jewelry Organizers to Help Sort Your Beautiful Baubles

Jewelry requires a little maintenance to stay looking its best. Aside from cleaning it, organizers will help keep your precious items from getting scuffed and tangled. And, perhaps most importantly of all, jewelry organizers are a landing pad so you’ll always know where they are—giving them less of a chance of going lost.

If you're serious about your accessories, it’s worth getting a jewelry organizer that will best support the type of jewelry you have. Some pieces, like a display stand, will hold necklaces and have a tray for bracelets and rings.

You’ll want to consider the type of jewelry you mostly own. If you wear a lot of rings, for instance, you’re likely better served with a ring cone or a jewelry box. Luckily, there is no shortage of great-looking organizers out there to complement your home decor style.

Check out the best jewelry organizers based on category.

Before buying an organizer, take stock of the jewelry you already have; doing this will help inform what you buy. Three of the most popular types are stands, boxes, and cones, although sometimes the design is a combination of two styles.

Jewelry Stands

Jewelry stands generally are an upright design that is meant for holding earrings, necklaces, or even necklaces. If you’ve got a lot of earrings and necklaces and a few rings, look for a stand that has a dish for smaller items. It will likely be everything you need.

Eye Jewelry Stand with Terrazzo Base

Rattan Jewelry Organizer

Tree Leaves Stand

Hexagon Floral Honeycomb Earring Holder

Three-Tiered Jewelry Stand with Dish

Darcy Jewelry Stand

Walnut Jewelry Stand

Celestial Jewelry Stand

Jewelry Boxes

Jewelry stands put your pieces on display alongside the rest of your decor. A jewelry box, by contrast, will conceal them and you’ll display the container itself. Because of the compact organization within the box, these are best for smaller trinkets like rings and brooches.

Four-Layer Jewelry Organizer

Walnut Wood Jewelry Box

Velvet Jewelry Box

Foldable Jewelry Box

Birth Flower Travel Case

Wooden Stackable Jewelry Box

Ring Cones

If you’re someone who wears a lot of rings, invest in a ring cone or two. These pieces stack your rings to ensure they won’t be scuffed. One of the downsides, however, is that they are often limited in the number of rings they can stack. And, if want to wear something farther down on the stack, you’ll have to remove all the rings that sit on it. But don't let that deter you; they are handy (and often inexpensive) ways to organize your rings.

Dinosaur Jewelry Dish

Engraved Concrete Ring Holder

Cement Ring Holders (Set of 2)

Marble Ring Cone

White Speckled Ceramic Ring

Preserved Flower Resin Ring Stand

Gnome Cat Ring

